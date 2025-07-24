The Karnataka cabinet has approved a new Bill that makes even child engagements illegal. The move follows rising child marriages in the state and aims to send a strong message against early marriage planning.

The Karnataka government is taking a big step to stop child marriages. It has now decided that even engaging minors to be married in the future will be a crime. This move is part of a new law to protect children and ensure they have a better future.

Prohibition of Child Marriage Bill

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved a new Bill called the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2025. This Bill does not just stop child marriages, but also makes it illegal to get children engaged to be married later.

This means if someone tries to fix a marriage for a boy or girl who is underage, they could face legal punishment.

Punishments Under The New Child Marriage Bill

The new law has made punishments stricter for anyone trying to marry off a child or even get them engaged. Here’s what the Bill says:

New Section 9A:

If someone tries to arrange a child marriage or even an engagement of a child, it is now a crime. The punishment includes:

Up to 2 years of jail, or

A fine up to ₹1 lakh, or

Both jail and fine

Section 12A:

Any engagement of a child (boy or girl who is a minor) will be considered null and void (it won’t be legally valid).

Section 13A:

A court can stop a child’s engagement even before it happens.

If a judge receives a complaint or information that a child is about to be engaged, they can issue a legal order (injunction) to stop it.

This can be done against anyone involved—like family members, event organisers, or even groups arranging such engagements.

Amendment of Section 10:

Now, the law will also punish those who help in preparation or engagement of child marriage, not just those who perform or attend it.

The significance of the new rule

In just one year i. e. from 2023 to 2024, Karnataka reportedly saw nearly 700 child marriages. That number is very high and shows how serious the problem still is.

To stop this, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, held a high-level meeting. In that meeting, all Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats were told to act strongly against child marriages.

A strong message to society

Law Minister HK Patil said the new Bill sends a clear message, "Not just child marriage, but even betrothing (getting engaged) minors is not acceptable."

He added that many people were escaping the law earlier, but now things will change. "We are doing everything we can to stop this problem," he said.

This new Bill is important because it shows that just planning a marriage for a child can now land someone in trouble. This is meant to protect the rights of children, especially girls, who are often forced into early marriages.

It also tells people that children must be allowed to grow, learn, and choose their own future when they are old enough.