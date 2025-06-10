Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar are in Delhi to meet Congress leaders amid talks of a major cabinet reshuffle. The high command is reportedly unhappy with 8–10 ministers over poor governance and corruption issues.

Bengaluru: In a major political development, the Congress high command is considering a cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka to improve the state government's image. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah travelled to Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the issue with senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is already in Delhi, and meetings are expected with party leaders including KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

8 to 10 ministers under scrutiny

Sources suggest that 8 to 10 senior ministers could be dropped due to poor performance and corruption concerns. Reports reaching the high command indicate:

Ministers are not focusing on governance or corruption control.

Allegations have surfaced that personal assistants and associates of some ministers are involved in corrupt activities.

Many ministers are reportedly absent from Vidhana Soudha and not engaged in administrative work.

There is also speculation that some senior ministers may be removed from the cabinet and reassigned to party organisational roles.

Changes in Speaker and Chairman posts likely

The party is also reportedly considering changes in key legislative roles:

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly

Chairman of the Legislative Council

Some senior MLCs may be inducted into the cabinet as part of the reshuffle.

MLC nominations halted after backlash

The high command's list for four nominated seats in the Legislative Council has been put on hold following strong objections from party workers and leaders in Karnataka.

Last week, names proposed for nomination included:

Dinesh Amin Mattu

Arathi Krishna

Ramesh Babu

D.G. Sagar

Though the state government was prepared to forward this list to the Governor, party cadres objected, claiming it did not reflect local recommendations or reward party workers. The high command halted the list and will now review it during Tuesday’s meeting.

What will be discussed in Delhi?

The key agenda items for Tuesday’s high-level discussions include:

Cabinet reshuffle and evaluation of ministerial performance

Corruption allegations and absenteeism among ministers

Reassignment of senior leaders to party roles

Legislative Council nominations and resolving internal dissent

Possible change of Speaker and Chairman

Inclusion of MLCs in the cabinet

The Congress high command appears poised to make strategic changes to strengthen the Karnataka government and gear up for future political challenges.