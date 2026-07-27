Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara confirmed that any decision on the state cabinet expansion will be taken by the Congress high command. Top state leaders, including CM DK Shivakumar, are in Delhi for discussions on the reshuffle and drought relief.

Addressing widespread political buzz regarding an impending Cabinet reshuffle, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara maintained that any final decision on expanding the state cabinet rests squarely with the Congress party high command following talks with top state leaders. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru before departing for New Delhi, Parameshwara confirmed that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the KPCC President and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are in Delhi to deliberate on cabinet expansion with the Congress central leadership, noting that action will only follow party approval. "The CM, the party president, and former Chief Minister are in Delhi. They will discuss the matter with the party high command. The Cabinet expansion will happen only if the high command takes a decision. We are now heading to Delhi, and the outcome will be known after those discussions," he said.

Delhi Meeting to Address Drought, Seek Central Funds

Parameshwara announced that Chief Minister Shivakumar has convened a key meeting with the state's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs in Delhi. Parameshwara clarified that the primary objective of the high-level meeting is to brief lawmakers on the severe drought conditions gripping Karnataka and mobilise them to demand the immediate release of pending central financial assistance. Additionally, the state leadership seeks the MPs' active intervention to clear pending approvals for key infrastructure and development projects stalled at the Centre. "We have called our Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to Delhi. The CM has convened a meeting. We will brief them about the drought situation in the state and urge them to press the Central Government to release the grants that are due to Karnataka. In addition, several of our development projects are pending. We will explain the status of those projects and request them to help secure the necessary approvals. That is the only agenda. There is nothing else apart from that," he said.

High Command's Decision is Final: MLA Santosh Lad

Earlier today, Congress MLA Santosh Lad stated that there is an established procedure for political appointments and the party high command will take the final call on all leadership and ministerial decisions. Addressing reporters here regarding the speculation, Lad highlighted that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President, will travel to New Delhi to discuss party and administration matters with the central leadership. "There is an established procedure, and everyone is aware of it. Both the Deputy Chief Minister and the Chief Minister will go to Delhi, meet the party high command, and discuss the matter. This is a routine process that we follow," he said.

"AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal will be part of the discussions. Ultimately, the party high command will take the final decision," he said. "There is naturally a lot of speculation, and everyone has their own opinions. Many leaders aspire to become ministers, but the final decision rests with the party high command. Not everyone can be accommodated," he said.

Lad also commented on senior leaders and the need to balance experience with youth. 'As for senior leaders, they have devoted so much of their lives to public service and have done commendable work. I respect whatever decision they take. Personally, however, I feel they should continue to contest elections."

"Every party, including ours, wants to give opportunities to the younger generation while also maintaining a balance with experienced leaders. The high command will take that decision. We have to ensure a proper balance. The future leadership of the state will also emerge in due course," he added.

"There is no question of anyone needing a 'gate pass' or being forced out. As long as they are active, they remain our leaders. They have worked for the people of the state, especially for backward, oppressed and marginalised communities. We respect their service and leadership," he said.

Push for Greater Representation in Cabinet

The Karnataka Cabinet currently has 14 members, including Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, following Shivakumar's appointment as Chief Minister on June 3. The proposed expansion is expected to address demands for greater regional and social representation in the ministry. (ANI)