Bengaluru may get relief from traffic woes as 11 new flyovers worth ₹13,262 crore get cabinet approval. The project aims to build 72.6 km of signal-free corridors across key routes.

Bengaluru: If you're tired of Bengaluru's infamous traffic, there's a ray of hope. The state cabinet on Thursday gave its administrative approval for a massive infrastructure push: 11 new elevated corridors across the Greater Bengaluru area.

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This huge project will cover a total length of 72.60 km and is estimated to cost a whopping ₹13,262.70 crore. The Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd. (B-SMILE) is the agency tasked with implementing this plan.

This move is part of a larger promise made in the 2025-26 state budget to build 120 km of signal-free elevated corridors. The current approval covers the first 72.60 km. Out of the 11 flyovers, two will be built on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, while the remaining nine will follow the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model.

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The total project cost is ₹13,262.70 crore. The state government will contribute ₹7,150 crore, and another ₹2,072.57 crore is set aside for land acquisition. The plan is to raise the remaining funds through private entities.

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So, where are these flyovers coming up?

The new corridors will connect several key areas, including:

  • Yeshwantpur to Old Madras Road
  • Marenahalli Main Road to Kanakapura Main Road
  • Shoolay Circle to St. John’s Hospital
  • Old Madras Road to the Electronic City Flyover
  • Doddaballapur Road to Kogilu Circle
  • Konanakunte Cross
  • Sirsi Circle to Nayandahalli
  • Kanakapura Road at Raghuvanahalli Cross
  • Minerva Circle to Hudson Circle
  • Sangolli Rayanna Circle to Nrupathunga Road
  • Tumakuru Road's MEI Junction
  • West of Chord Road to Outer Ring Road
  • Nagawara Junction to Bagalur Main Road
  • Mother Teresa Cross to Bagalur

Rotary flyover also gets the nod

And that's not all. The cabinet also approved the revised estimate of ₹436.44 crore for the long-pending rotary flyover project at the IOC Junction in Baiyappanahalli.

In another decision, the cabinet gave its approval for a project to purify and compress biogas produced from five of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board's (BWSSB) wastewater treatment plants. This project will be implemented under a public-private partnership model over the next 20 years at a cost of ₹85 crore.

Also read: Bengaluru: Man Impersonating IAS Officer Cheats Chikkamagaluru Businessman of ₹41 Lakh