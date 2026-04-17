Bengaluru may get relief from traffic woes as 11 new flyovers worth ₹13,262 crore get cabinet approval. The project aims to build 72.6 km of signal-free corridors across key routes.
Bengaluru: If you're tired of Bengaluru's infamous traffic, there's a ray of hope. The state cabinet on Thursday gave its administrative approval for a massive infrastructure push: 11 new elevated corridors across the Greater Bengaluru area.
This huge project will cover a total length of 72.60 km and is estimated to cost a whopping ₹13,262.70 crore. The Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd. (B-SMILE) is the agency tasked with implementing this plan.
This move is part of a larger promise made in the 2025-26 state budget to build 120 km of signal-free elevated corridors. The current approval covers the first 72.60 km. Out of the 11 flyovers, two will be built on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, while the remaining nine will follow the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model.
The total project cost is ₹13,262.70 crore. The state government will contribute ₹7,150 crore, and another ₹2,072.57 crore is set aside for land acquisition. The plan is to raise the remaining funds through private entities.
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So, where are these flyovers coming up?
The new corridors will connect several key areas, including:
- Yeshwantpur to Old Madras Road
- Marenahalli Main Road to Kanakapura Main Road
- Shoolay Circle to St. John’s Hospital
- Old Madras Road to the Electronic City Flyover
- Doddaballapur Road to Kogilu Circle
- Konanakunte Cross
- Sirsi Circle to Nayandahalli
- Kanakapura Road at Raghuvanahalli Cross
- Minerva Circle to Hudson Circle
- Sangolli Rayanna Circle to Nrupathunga Road
- Tumakuru Road's MEI Junction
- West of Chord Road to Outer Ring Road
- Nagawara Junction to Bagalur Main Road
- Mother Teresa Cross to Bagalur
Rotary flyover also gets the nod
And that's not all. The cabinet also approved the revised estimate of ₹436.44 crore for the long-pending rotary flyover project at the IOC Junction in Baiyappanahalli.
In another decision, the cabinet gave its approval for a project to purify and compress biogas produced from five of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board's (BWSSB) wastewater treatment plants. This project will be implemented under a public-private partnership model over the next 20 years at a cost of ₹85 crore.
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