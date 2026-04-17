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Chikkamagaluru Rains: Over 60 Electric Poles Collapse, Large Areas Face Massive Power Outage
Heavy rains and strong winds hit Chikkamagaluru, toppling over 60 electric poles and trees. Large areas in Mudigere taluk face power cuts, with roads blocked and traffic disrupted.
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Coffee land plunged into darkness
Chikkamagaluru's residents are facing a tough time after heavy rains on the night of April 16. Strong winds toppled many trees and over 60 electric poles, cutting off electricity to large parts of the district.
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Power cut across the taluk
The heavy downpour was especially bad in Mudigere taluk. With more than 60 poles down, the entire area, apart from Mudigere town, has been without electricity since last night.
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Locals help with clearing work
The storm didn't just cut off power; it also blocked roads. Locals are now helping clear the fallen trees and poles. This particular incident happened on the Banakal-Mattikatte route in Mudigere taluk, disrupting traffic.
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Coconut tree falls on house
In B. Hosalli village, a family had a lucky escape. A huge coconut tree, brought down by strong winds and lightning, fell right on top of Gauramma's house. Thankfully, everyone inside was safe.
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