A Chikkamagaluru businessman was cheated of ₹41 lakh in Bengaluru by a man posing as an IAS officer. The accused promised a fake government contract under NHM. An FIR has been registered at Amruthahalli police station and investigation is underway.

In a shocking case of high-tech fraud, a Chikkamagaluru businessman was allegedly cheated of ₹41 lakh by a man who impersonated an IAS officer. The accused reportedly promised to secure a government contract under the National Health Mission (NHM) scheme. An FIR has been registered at the Amruthahalli police station in Bengaluru, and an investigation is underway.

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Victim Lured Through Trusted Introduction

The victim, Satish GR, a resident of Chikkamagaluru, runs a medical and general store in the district. He was introduced to the accused, Mithun, through Dr Chandrashekhar, the district surgeon of Chikkamagaluru. Police said Mithun falsely claimed to be an IAS officer working at Arogya Soudha in Bengaluru and gained the victim’s trust.

Promise Of Government Contract

The accused allegedly promised to help Satish secure a lucrative National Health Mission contract for supplying medicines to Primary Health Centres in Chikkamagaluru district. He claimed the contract was worth around ₹1.8 crore and demanded a 20 per cent commission. Believing the claim and reassured by the introduction, the victim agreed to pay the amount.

₹41 Lakh Paid In Cash And Transfer

According to the complaint, on 18/01/2026, the victim handed over ₹36 lakh in cash to the accused on Jakkur Aerodrome Road in Bengaluru. Later, he transferred an additional ₹5 lakh through online banking to the accused’s HDFC Bank account. In total, ₹41 lakh was allegedly cheated from him.

Fraud Exposed After Verification

After receiving the money, the accused allegedly began delaying the promised contract. Suspicious, the victim visited Arogya Soudha to verify the claim, where he discovered that no IAS officer by that name worked there. Realising he had been cheated, he immediately approached the Amruthahalli police and filed a complaint.

Police Launch Investigation

The Amruthahalli police have registered a case under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (cheating by impersonation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. ASI Prabhu K. L. is handling the investigation. The accused, Mithun, is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him.

Public Advisory On Fraud Cases

Police have warned the public about rising cases of fraud involving impersonation of government officials and promises of fake contracts or jobs. Citizens are advised to verify credentials through official government channels before making any financial transactions.