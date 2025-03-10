Karnataka: Businessman and mother charred to death after car collides with bus in Chintamani

Read Full Article

Chintamani: A tragic accident near Gopalli village under Chintamani rural police limits on Sunday (Mar 09) morning claimed the lives of a 53-year-old woman and her 31-year-old son, who were burnt alive after their car caught fire following a collision with a private bus. Three other family members sustained burn injuries in the incident.

The crash occurred around 9:30 am when the car, carrying five members of a businessman's family, was traveling from Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh to their residence in Bengaluru. The private bus involved in the accident was en route from Bengaluru to Tirupati.

According to police, businessman Dhananjaya Reddy, who was behind the wheel, attempted to swerve and avoid the oncoming bus, but was unsuccessful due to the vehicle's high speed.

The collision was so severe that the car immediately burst into flames, resulting in the instant deaths of Dhananjaya Reddy and his mother, Kalavathi. The three other family members, who were seated in the back, managed to survive with injuries and were promptly taken to a hospital in Kolar for treatment.

Reports indicate that the family had traveled to Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh on Friday to visit relatives and were returning to their home in Bengaluru on Sunday morning. After stopping for breakfast at Madanapalle, they continued their journey before meeting with the fatal accident.

Kusal Chouskey, the Superintendent of Police for Chikkaballapur district, stated that a few passengers on the bus sustained minor injuries, and the conductor was admitted to the hospital. Meanwhile, authorities have launched a search operation for the bus driver, who fled the scene following the incident. It is worth noting that just last Thursday, two individuals lost their lives instantly near Murugamalle village, which also falls under the jurisdiction of Chintamani Rural Police, when their car overturned.

Addressing the recent rise in road accidents across the district, Superintendent of Police Kusal Chouskey stated that measures will be implemented to curb speeding. He also mentioned that the police will work on identifying accident-prone areas, or black spots, along both state and national highways within the district to enhance road safety.

