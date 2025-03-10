Hampi rape case: Karnataka police arrest 3rd suspect from TN in inter-state ops, maintain secrecy on probe

Read Full Article

The Karnataka police arrested a third suspect in the shocking Hampi rape and murder case during an inter-state operation in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The suspect, identified as Sharanappa, was subjected to a medical examination before being transported to Karnataka by road. He is expected to reach Gangavathi post-midnight. Officials have remained tight-lipped about the details of his arrest.

The horrific incident took place on Thursday night at Sanapur Lake, near Hampi, where a group of five—two foreign tourists, two domestic tourists, and their female homestay host—were camping outdoors, playing music, and stargazing. Three men, allegedly intoxicated, confronted the group, leading to a brutal assault.



A 27-year-old Israeli tourist and her homestay host were gang-raped, while a 26-year-old tourist from Odisha, Bibhas Nayak, was fatally pushed into the Tungabhadra canal. Two others were also attacked during the assault.

Two of the accused, Mallesh alias Handi Mallesh (22) and Chetan Sai Sillekyatar (21), were arrested on Saturday and are currently in police custody. On Sunday, investigators took them to the crime scene to reconstruct the events of that fateful night. All three suspects are facing serious charges, including sexual assault, physical assault, and murder.

The body of Bibhas Nayak was recovered from the canal near Mallapur power station, approximately 2 km downstream from where he was attacked. Locals spotted the floating body around 7 AM on Saturday and alerted the police. The postmortem was conducted at Gangavathi Sub-Division Hospital, after which his body was handed over to his family.

The ambulance carrying his remains reached his hometown, Derabadi village in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, on Sunday. His grieving family and villagers gathered in G Udayagiri for his burial, performed as per traditional customs.

“We can't believe Bibhas is no more,” said his heartbroken sister, Bonhami. His relative, Firoj Kumar Pradhan, condemned the incident, saying, “We hope justice is served soon.”

Bibhas, who worked at a private hospital in New Delhi, had visited his hometown over a year ago. His parents, who now live in Agra, had previously resided in Daringbadi before moving to G Udayagiri.



Following the brutal attack, Karnataka’s District Minister, Shivaraj Tangadagi, has ordered increased police presence in the Sanapur area. Superintendent of Police Ram L Arasiddi has been directed to implement stricter security measures, issue advisories warning tourists against venturing out at night, and crack down on illegal activities in the region.

As the investigation continues, authorities are ensuring swift action against the arrested suspects. However, the police have remained discreet about further details of the case, maintaining secrecy on the ongoing probe.

