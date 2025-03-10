Bizarre! 25-year-old engineer arrested for stealing women's innerwear in Tumakuru; reason will shock you

A 25-year-old engineering graduate, Sharath, was arrested in Tumakuru for stealing women's innerwear from rented accommodations. CCTV footage revealed him stopping near a student residence and committing the act.

Bizarre! 25-year-old engineer arrested for stealing women's innerwear in Tumakuru; reason will shock you
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 10:12 AM IST

Tumakuru: Tumakuru police arrested a 25-year-old engineering graduate for allegedly stealing women’s innerwear from female students living nearby. The accused has been identified as Sharath, a resident of IV Cross in the SIT area of Tumakuru. The incident came to light after several girl students, who were staying in a rented accommodation, noticed their undergarments missing. Concerned, they informed their landlord, who then filed a complaint with the New Extension police on Friday (Mar 07).

Following the complaint, police examined CCTV footage, which captured Sharath parking his two-wheeler near the students' residence and stealing the garments.

During questioning, Sharath admitted to stealing women’s innerwear from multiple locations in the city, including the SIT area, SS Puram, and Ashoknagar. Police officials mentioned that he had developed an addiction to watching adult films.

Sharath hails from Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru district. His parents, both teachers, and his elder brother, who is also an engineer, were reportedly unaware of his actions until law enforcement arrived at their home. After his arrest, Sharath was granted bail, with authorities issuing a stern warning to refrain from such behavior in the future.

A senior police officer stated that the female students were unwilling to file an official complaint or provide a witness statement regarding the incident. The officer further mentioned that during interrogation, the accused admitted he was on his way home after a swimming session when he noticed the innerwear hanging outside and decided to steal it.

