Lifestyle

Get a stylish chain and locket made in 10 grams of gold.

Get a gold chain and locket made in 10 grams.

Getting jewelry made for your daughter-in-law on a budget? Check out these elegant gold chains and lockets in 10 grams—perfect for daily wear without overspending.

Gold chain for girls

If your daughter-in-law works in an office, she may prefer subtle jewelry. A thin chain with a floral locket is a perfect choice—modern yet elegant, giving a stylish heavy look.

Daily wear gold chain

You can get a light 5-gram chain with a thin design and a square-cut locket. For a stylish touch, opt for a stone instead of a gold pendant, adding elegance to the look.

Gold chain with pendant

A heavy locket with a chain will be ready in 5-7 grams. You can make your daughter-in-law wear it during Godbharai or Muh Dikhai. It will give a very graceful look. 

Simple gold chain with locket


Adding a separate pendant can weaken the chain’s strength and quality. Instead, opt for a sun locket attached to the chain, ensuring durability while staying within 7 grams.

Fancy gold chain for women

With a 10-gram budget, opt for a ring chain for a flashy look. A green stone round locket, attached with a joint hook, enhances its beauty, making it a stylish choice.

Gold chain with heavy pendant

This gold chain complements both traditional and western outfits. With an oval floral design, it’s a strong yet fashionable choice—perfect for those seeking something unique.

Simple Salwar Suit Designs Inspired by Alia Bhatt for Short Girls

Girls Lehenga Designs for Holi Bhai Dooj Festive Season 2025

Stylish Outfit Ideas Inspired by Bhagyashree for Women Over 50

Holi Feast: Gujiya to Malpua; 7 Essential traditional dishes to savor