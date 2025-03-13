Lifestyle
Getting jewelry made for your daughter-in-law on a budget? Check out these elegant gold chains and lockets in 10 grams—perfect for daily wear without overspending.
If your daughter-in-law works in an office, she may prefer subtle jewelry. A thin chain with a floral locket is a perfect choice—modern yet elegant, giving a stylish heavy look.
You can get a light 5-gram chain with a thin design and a square-cut locket. For a stylish touch, opt for a stone instead of a gold pendant, adding elegance to the look.
A heavy locket with a chain will be ready in 5-7 grams. You can make your daughter-in-law wear it during Godbharai or Muh Dikhai. It will give a very graceful look.
Adding a separate pendant can weaken the chain’s strength and quality. Instead, opt for a sun locket attached to the chain, ensuring durability while staying within 7 grams.
With a 10-gram budget, opt for a ring chain for a flashy look. A green stone round locket, attached with a joint hook, enhances its beauty, making it a stylish choice.
This gold chain complements both traditional and western outfits. With an oval floral design, it’s a strong yet fashionable choice—perfect for those seeking something unique.
