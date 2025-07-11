The Karnataka government is considering a proposal to provide free bus transport to all students studying in Karnataka Public Schools (KPS), from LKG to PUC, aiming to improve access to education and boost enrollment across the state.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is actively exploring a proposal to offer free transportation to all students enrolled in Karnataka Public Schools (KPS), its model government schools. Aimed at enhancing accessibility and increasing enrolment, the plan was clarified by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday.

Currently, only girls receive free transport in government schools

At present, free transportation benefits are extended only to girls studying in government schools. However, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recently suggested that boys should also be included in the scheme to promote equitable and modern education.

Minister says it's a suggestion, not yet approved

Responding to the DyCM’s tweet, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the proposal is still at a preliminary stage.

“This is only a suggestion from the Deputy Chief Minister. Implementing it would cost around ₹10 crore or more,” he explained. “It has to go through the finance department and will require cabinet approval.”

Goal: Boost access to education in underserved areas

The initiative is aimed at enhancing educational opportunities, particularly for children from rural and underserved communities. If implemented, the free bus scheme could significantly reduce dropout rates and improve daily attendance in government schools.

Education and transport departments discussing logistics

Officials from the education and transport ministries are currently discussing the feasibility and scope of the proposal. Once a detailed plan is finalised, it will be submitted to the cabinet for approval in the coming days.

What did DK Shivakumar say?

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), DyCM DK Shivakumar stated, ‘The government is committed to the bright future of government school children! To strengthen government schools, the state government has decided to start a free bus service for students studying from LKG to PUC in Karnataka Public Schools across the state.’

He also shared a poster that read: “Free government benefit for children studying in KPS government schools.”

Highlights from the proposed scheme