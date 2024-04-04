Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Brutal rape and murder shocks Bengaluru; Young man accused in horrific crime

    A young man in Bengaluru is accused of raping and murdering a 55-year-old woman from Raichur. The victim, a migrant worker, was attacked while working at a construction site in Amrithalli. Her body was discovered the next morning, leading to the arrest of the accused by the local police for questioning.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

    A young man stands accused of committing a heinous crime of rape followed by murder, which came to light two days after the incident in Bengaluru. The victim, a 55-year-old woman hailing from Raichur, was brutally murdered near Coffee Board in Amrithalli.

    The accused reportedly dragged the woman, who was engaged in plaster work, into a building under construction during the night. It was only the next morning, upon the arrival of the building owner, that the ghastly act was discovered.

    Kerala: Four people sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for raping 13-year-old in Idukki

    The victim, originally from Devadurga, Raichur, had migrated to Bangalore in search of livelihood, accompanied by her three children. Residing in Varadaraju Barangay of Amrithalli, she left her house around 7 o'clock the previous night, only to be confronted by the accused.

    The perpetrator subjected the woman to rape and then mercilessly ended her life, leaving her naked body amidst a pool of blood. Construction workers stumbled upon the gruesome scene upon arriving for work the following morning, prompting the building owner to promptly report the matter to the authorities at Amritahalli police station.

    Subsequently, the accused was apprehended by the Amrithalli police, who have since initiated rigorous interrogation procedures.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 1:30 PM IST
