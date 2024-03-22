Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Four people sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for raping 13-year-old in Idukki

    The accused molested the girl at another place. The court stated that if the fine is not paid, the accused has to undergo additional imprisonment. The court also ruled that the fine should be paid to the victim.

    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

    Idukki: The Idukki fast track court has sentenced four people including a 70-year-old to rigorous imprisonment and fine in the case of raping a 13-year-old in Idukki. TG Varghese, a judge of Painavu Fast Track Court has sentenced the accused. 

    The incident related to this happened 10 years ago. The case alleged that the accused molested the girl who came home during the holidays. After investigating the incident, it was converted into five separate cases.

    The first accused Mini was sentenced to 42 years of rigorous imprisonment in two cases and imposed a fine of Rs 11,000. However, the court stated that a total of twenty years of imprisonment is enough. The incident took place at Mini's house. The other accused in the case Vinod and Manoj, who are brothers, were sentenced to 11 years of rigorous imprisonment each and imposed a fine of Rs 6000.

    In another case, Sivankutty (70) was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5000. The accused molested the girl at another place. The court stated that if the fine is not paid, the accused has to undergo additional imprisonment. The court also ruled that the fine should be paid to the victim.

    The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay compensation for the child's rehabilitation. The prosecution has moved to file an appeal against the accused who were acquitted due to lack of evidence in the case.

