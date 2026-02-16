Hoax bomb threat emails sent to multiple courts across Karnataka triggered panic and large-scale evacuations in Dharwad, Davanagere and Kodagu. Police, bomb squads and fire personnel conducted searches as a cyber probe was launched.

Bomb threat emails sent to several courts across Karnataka on the same day sparked widespread panic and led to large-scale evacuations. Anonymous messages warning of explosions were received by courts in Dharwad, Davanagere and Kodagu districts, prompting immediate precautionary measures by the police, bomb disposal squads and fire personnel.

Court proceedings were suspended, and hundreds of lawyers, staff members and litigants were evacuated as authorities carried out intensive searches of the premises. Notably, similar hoax bomb threats had been reported at courts in the state in recent months, further heightening anxiety among officials and the public.

Bomb Threat To High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad

An email claiming that a bomb had been planted at the Dharwad Bench of the High Court triggered swift action from law enforcement agencies. The message warned that the explosion would occur at 1.15 pm.

As a precautionary measure, lawyers, court staff and members of the public were completely evacuated from the premises. Officers from Garag Police Station rushed to the spot and tightened security in and around the court complex.

District Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya visited the site and conducted an inspection. The bomb disposal squad, dog squad and fire service personnel carried out a thorough search of the building.

Speaking to the media, the SP said, “We have taken all precautionary measures. Everyone has been safely evacuated. The email also mentions other states, and the investigation is under way from all angles.”

The situation caused particular concern as a similar bomb threat email had been received at the court just last month.

Threat Email To Davanagere District Court

The District Court in Davanagere also received a bomb threat email from an anonymous sender. The message, sent to the official email ID of the District Judge, stated that an RDX bomb would explode at 12.30 pm.

Following the alert, court proceedings were immediately suspended. Lawyers, court staff and litigants were asked to vacate the premises while the bomb disposal squad and dog squad conducted a detailed inspection of the entire building. Security was strengthened around the court complex as a precautionary measure.

Email Threat To Kodagu District Court

In Kodagu district, an email received in the morning claimed that a bomb had been planted at the District Court in Madikeri. Court officials noticed the message upon arriving at the office and immediately informed judges, lawyers and staff members.

More than 500 staff members, advocates and litigants gathered outside the court gate as security agencies began search operations. The bomb disposal squad and dog squad combed the entire complex, including court halls, administrative sections, the canteen and the Bar Association building.

Although no explosive material had been found at the time of reporting, the police confirmed that search operations were still under way.

Intensive Investigation Under Way

With bomb threat emails received in three districts on the same day, the police are investigating the possibility that the messages originated from a single source. The Cyber Crime Division has initiated efforts to trace the origin of the emails and identify those responsible.

Authorities have urged the public not to panic and have assured that all necessary security measures are in place. Further updates are expected once the investigation progresses.