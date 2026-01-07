A hoax bomb threat was received by the Bagalkote district court via email, causing panic. Police and a bomb squad searched the premises and found nothing. Similar threats were also received by courts in Mysuru, Gadag, and the Dharwad High Court.

Hoax Bomb Threat at Bagalkote Court

Bagalkote district court received a hoax bomb threat on Tuesday, triggering panic across the court premises. Police conducted a thorough search of the court premises, with Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal informing that "nothing was found, everything is clear".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police personnel, along with a bomb disposal squad inspected the premises shortly after the mail was received. According to Bagalkote city SP, email was received from a person identified as Mohammed Rajguru. SP Goyal, speaking to ANI, said on Tuesday, "An email has been received from a person named Mohammed Rajguru. A threat of a bomb blast was received via mail in the afternoon... We are registering a case after taking a complaint from the court staff... Our police team, bomb disposal squad, and dog squad visited and inspected under the leadership of our DySP... Everything is clear," he stated. "No items were found. It seems to be a prank email. We will find out who it is... We will conduct an investigation...," he added.

Similar Threats Across Karnataka Courts

Earlier today, similar threats were also received by district courts in Mysuru and Gadag, sending the state and authorities into a state of caution. However, nothing suspicious was found at the scene.

Dharwad High Court Bench Evacuated

The Dharwad bench of the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday received a bomb threat email, prompting authorities to evacuate the premises and initiate a thorough search. The police, including SP Gunjan Arya, the bomb disposal squad, and fire brigade personnel, were on the scene.

The threat emails were deemed as hoaxes, and investigations are underway to trace the source. The incident has caused significant disruption, with court proceedings temporarily suspended.

The police safely evacuated the court staff, and a thorough check of the premises was conducted. SP Gunjan Arya stated that no suspicious items were found during the search and that an FIR has been lodged. "Around 3 pm, we finished checking the court premises, all the buildings and open grounds, but we haven't found any suspicious objects. The prima facie report is that the threat came from a personal email. We have lodged an FIR, and further investigation is underway," the SP told ANI. When asked whether the threat was a hoax, the SP said only an investigation could determine the truth. "The threat might be a hoax, but we will investigate with due diligence to discover the truth," he noted.

Mysore District Court Also Targeted

Meanwhile, another bomb threat was also received at the Mysore District Court on Tuesday, threatening that three RDX bombs would be detonated by 1:55 PM, following which the staff was evacuated and a thorough search of the premises was conducted.

Speaking to ANI, a lawyer from Mysore Court said the court had also received the threat via email, and the police were promptly informed, after which the inspection began. (ANI)