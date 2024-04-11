Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka board exams row: Parents, schools confused SC declares class 5,8 and 9 results as invalid

    The Supreme Court's nullification of class 5, 8, and 9 board exam results in Karnataka has sparked chaos, leaving parents and schools uncertain about students' academic futures. Amidst summer vacations and Lok Sabha elections, the education department grapples with the aftermath. Proposed solutions include considering previous SA-1 and SA-2 test scores, but clarity from authorities is lacking, leaving families in limbo.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 2:28 PM IST

    A wave of uncertainty has swept across schools, parents, and educational institutions in the state as the Supreme Court nullifies the results of the class 5, 8, and 9 board examinations conducted in the academic year 2023-24. Despite the court's decision, some schools have already released the results, plunging families into a dilemma over their children's academic future.

    Amidst the chaos, the state education department finds itself grappling with the aftermath of its decision to hold the board exams, now deemed invalid by the highest court in the land. With summer vacations underway and the ongoing Lok Sabha elections adding to the complexity, both officials and parents are left seeking clarity on how to proceed.

    Parents, schools, and educational institutions alike are now faced with the daunting task of determining the next steps for students whose exam results hang in the balance. The education department, caught in the crossfire, is struggling to navigate the aftermath of its decision to conduct the exams, a move now deemed ill-fated by the judiciary.

    With summer vacations already in full swing and the ongoing Lok Sabha elections diverting attention, the education department finds itself at a loss for how to rectify the situation. Officials maintain that re-examining the students is not a viable option at this juncture, leaving parents and schools in a state of limbo regarding the admission process for the upcoming academic year.

    Chidanand, a member of a parent organization, has urged the government to intervene and provide much-needed clarity on the matter. With confusion reigning supreme and no clear directive from authorities, families are left in a state of uncertainty regarding their children's academic progress.

    One proposed solution is to consider the marks obtained in the previous SA-1 and SA-2 tests conducted within schools. However, the lack of official guidance from the education department only serves to exacerbate the existing confusion among parents and schools.

