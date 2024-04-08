Supreme Court orders stay on release of board exam results for Class 5,8,9 and 11 in Karnataka

The release of Karnataka's 5th, 8th, 9th, and 11th class board exam results has been postponed due to allegations of valuation discrepancies. The Supreme Court halted the exams following complaints in valuation. The court's ruling suspends the evaluation process and withholds results, causing concern about evaluation integrity. Earlier, the Karnataka High Court permitted exams, but the Supreme Court intervened, leading to the current stay.

The eagerly awaited results of the 5th, 8th, 9th and 11th class board exams in Karnataka, scheduled for release today, have been postponed following allegations of valuation discrepancies. the Supreme Court has ordered a complete halt to the board examinations for Standards 5, 8, 9, and 11. This decision, delivered by a bench comprising Hon’ble Justices Bela Trivedi and Pankaj Mittal, comes as a response to a petition presented by Mr A. Velan, Mr Sainath D M, Miss Ananya Krishna, and Mr Dheeraj SJ on behalf of Registered Unaided Private Schools' Management Association (RUPSA), and OUR Schools - an association representing private unaided schools.



The court's ruling entails a temporary suspension of the evaluation process and the withholding of results from the concerned parties. Notably, parents will not be informed about the outcome, and the results will not be utilized for any purpose whatsoever. Furthermore, any announcements regarding the results have also been stayed until further notice.



Karnataka High Court greenlights board exams for Class 5, 8, and 9

The Supreme Court's decision to stop the release of board exam results has sent shockwaves through educational circles, raising concerns about the integrity of the evaluation process. RUPSA, alongside several school unions, voiced grievances over alleged errors in the valuation of answer sheets, prompting the apex court's intervention.

According to sources, the evaluation results were distributed to respective schools, revealing numerous loopholes in the process. Reports surfaced of discrepancies such as students receiving low marks despite providing correct answers, inconsistencies in the calculation of result figures, and instances where more than the maximum marks were awarded in certain subjects.

The uproar over valuation errors has led various school management boards to communicate their concerns via WhatsApp and email. Parents and students alike have expressed frustration and dismay over what they perceive as unfair treatment in the assessment process.



Karnataka Education dept scrutinized for giving 3-day deadline to evaluate 1.66 crore papers of classes 5,8,9

Earlier, while conducting board exams for Classes 5, 8, 9 and 11, numerous hurdles arose as RUPSA appealed to the High Court against holding board exams for these classes. However, during the hearing, the Karnataka High Court ordered the cancellation of the board exams for these classes. Subsequently, the state government intervened and urgently appealed to the High Court to permit the conduct of the board exams. Following the hearing, the Karnataka High Court gave the green signal, after the intervention from the Supreme Court, the exams were stayed.

The legal battles surrounding the board exams have now extended to the release of results. The Karnataka government faced scrutiny once again for setting a three-day deadline for teachers to evaluate over 1 crore answer papers. Intervening in the matter, the Supreme Court ordered a stay on releasing the Class 5, 8, 9, and 11 board exam results, as well as the evaluation process, until further notice.