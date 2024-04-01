Karnataka board exams row: Private schools under scrutiny for conducting re-exams for classes 5,8 and 9

Parents and students in Karnataka are upset as private schools in the state are conducting additional exams for 5th, 8th, and 9th graders after state board exams. This move contradicts expectations of reduced academic burden. Allegedly, some schools misrepresented their curriculum, causing a deviation from state standards.

Parents and students in Karnataka are raising concerns over private schools conducting additional exams for 5th, 8th, and 9th-grade students, following the state board examinations. The move has sparked outrage among families who believed their children's academic burden would ease after completing the government-mandated tests.

In Karnataka, the conclusion of state board examinations for 5th, 8th, and 9th-grade students was supposed to mark a relief for children and parents alike. However, several private schools across the state have decided to administer additional exams, leaving families frustrated and demanding action from the education department.



One such school in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, has informed parents of its intention to conduct supplementary exams for these classes, extending the academic workload beyond what was initially anticipated. Similarly, a prestigious institution in Tumkur's Saraswathipuram, along with a leading school in Gubbi town, has scheduled exams starting as early as Monday, urging students' compulsory attendance.

The primary reason behind this unexpected move by private schools is allegedly their misrepresentation of curriculum standards. Despite being affiliated with the state curriculum, some schools reportedly claimed affiliation with ICSE and CBSE boards. Consequently, they deviated from prescribed textbooks, opting instead for private publications. As a result, students may not perform well in government-mandated exams if tested solely on the material they were taught.



Although the state board provides question papers for examinations, the evaluation and result declaration processes are carried out at the school level. Concerns have been raised that if marks from the board exams are directly incorporated into students' mark sheets, discrepancies between actual performance and reported grades may be exposed.

Parents, feeling misled by schools' claims of alternative curriculum affiliations, are now faced with the burden of additional exams for their children. They express frustration over the lack of transparency and demand action to rectify the situation.

Schools are not allowed to conduct re-examinations for students in the 5th, 8th, and 9th grades, except for evaluation tests conducted by the Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board. Doing so is deemed unlawful. Additionally, it would unnecessarily burden children. Parents are encouraged to notify the department if any schools indicate plans to conduct additional exams. Immediate action will be taken to halt such examinations. Ritesh Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy

A few schools recognized for the state curriculum and teaching CBSE and ICSE may be attempting to persuade parents in this manner. However, it would constitute a violation of the law for any state curriculum school to independently conduct another examination. Let the education department pay attention to this matter and take appropriate action. We have no objection to such actions. D. Sasikumar, CAMS General Secretary