K'taka BJP President B.Y Vijayendra leads statewide protest against Congress govt's alleged anti-Hindu actions

The Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra has expressed criticism over the Congress government, accusing it of being anti-Hindu over re-opening a 30-year-old case and following the arrest of Hindu activist Srikanth Pujari at Hubballi. The arrest has led Vijayendra to call for a statewide protest against the government, for what he perceives as it is the government's assault on Hindu sentiments.

Addressing the media at the BJP state office in Bengaluru, Vijayendra claimed that the Congress government is actively working to establish itself as anti-Hindu. He pointed to the reopening of the decades-old case and the arrest of Srikanth Pujari on the auspicious occasion of Lord Sri Rama's installation in Ayodhya as evidence of the government's alleged bias against the Hindu community.

Vijayendra highlighted the joyous atmosphere surrounding the installation of Lord Rama in Ayodhya on January 22nd, asserting that millions of Hindu workers across the country were celebrating.

Vijayendra announced a statewide protest scheduled for Wednesday, expressing his deep dissatisfaction with the government's actions. He emphasised that the protest aims to condemn the arrest of Hindu activists and to stand against what he perceives as the government's anti-Hindu policies. Protesters are expected to gather not only at the iconic Freedom Park in Bengaluru but also at various district headquarters across the state.

Vijayendra took a strong stance against the government's handling of the situation, accusing Chief Ministers of resorting to a misadventure that disrupts law and order. He questioned the priorities of the state government, expressing disbelief at the decision to arrest a "Rambhakta" (devotee of Lord Rama) during a time when the entire country is celebrating the installation of Lord Sri Rama in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, defended the government's actions, stating that legal action has been taken against the "Ramjanmabhoomi fighters." He questioned, "Shouldn't legal action be taken against wrongdoers? Even if a mistake is made, should it be overlooked?"

Union Minister Prahald Joshi has accused Siddaramaiah of attempting to establish an "Islamic, ISIS, and Mughal government" in the state. He claimed that the state government's actions, particularly the arrest of Sri Ram devotees, were driven by jealousy and demonstrated a mean-spirited approach towards those celebrating the Ayodhya event.

Vijayendra criticised the Congress government's priorities, accusing it of appeasing minorities during times of drought while neglecting Hindu sentiments. He voiced confidence that voters would hold the government accountable for its alleged actions in the near future.

Vijayendra did not mince words in his critique of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of engaging in a misadventure that disrupts law and order. He questioned the Chief Minister's priorities and held both him and the Home Minister responsible for any future incidents related to the ongoing controversy.