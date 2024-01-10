Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde meets Naga Sadhu in Bellary, fuels Lok Sabha ticket rumors

    Uttara Kannada MP Anantkumar Hegde's visit to Nagasadhu Sri Digambara Raja Bharti in Bellary sparks discussions on potential electoral strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The revered figure's ashram has become a political focal point, drawing visits from various leaders seeking blessings, highlighting the intersection of spirituality and politics in pursuit of electoral victories.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

    Amid the swirling speculations surrounding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Uttara Kannada MP and former Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde recently made an intriguing visit to seek blessings from Nagasadhu Sri Digambara Raja Bharti in Bellary.

    The meeting between Anantkumar Hegde and the revered Nagasadhu Sri Digambara Raja Bharti has sparked discussions about potential electoral strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Hailing from Sandur taluk, Nagasadhu Sri Digambara Raja Bharti is a highly influential figure known for residing atop a hill, perched on a tree.

    Karnataka: MP Ananth Kumar Hegde slams CM Siddaramaiah for using Tippu Sultan’s name in politics

    Known for alternating between periods of speech and silence, Nagasadhu Sri Digambara Raja Bharti is believed to possess an aura of blessings that could favour those seeking electoral victories. This belief has drawn the attention of numerous political leaders, with the belief that seeking blessings here might sway electoral outcomes in their favour.

    The significance of Nagasadhu Sri Digambara Raja Bharti's ashram as a focal point for politicians aiming to secure Lok Sabha tickets has been increasingly apparent. Previously, prominent leaders such as BJP's Sreeramulu and Congress's Ugrappa have visited the Bellary Lok Sabha in pursuit of their candidature. Anantkumar Hegde's recent visit further accentuates the growing importance of this spiritual abode in political circles.

    Ahead of polls, Naga Sadhus visit Anant Kumar Hegde's house (Pics)

    This trend of political leaders making pilgrimages to seek blessings and perhaps bolster their electoral prospects isn't new. Earlier, a slew of state leaders, including DK Shivakumar, Santhosh Lad, Anil Lad, Janardhana Reddy, Somasekhar Reddy, Tukaram, and others, have also paid visits to the ashram, underscoring its perceived significance in the political arena.

    The unfolding scenario in Bellary hints at the intersection of spirituality and politics, as leaders seek divine blessings in their quest for electoral success.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
