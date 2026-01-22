Belagavi police in Karnataka busted a major diesel smuggling network linked to Gulf countries, seizing 17,000 litres of diesel worth ₹17 lakh. Investigation reveals inter-state and international links.

In a major crackdown on organised fuel smuggling, the Malmaruti police in Belagavi have uncovered a large-scale illegal diesel smuggling network with links extending from Gulf countries to Karnataka. The operation has exposed a sophisticated supply chain operating across multiple states and possibly involving international players, resulting in a suspected tax loss running into crores of rupees for both the central and state governments.

Acting on specific intelligence, the police intercepted a tanker allegedly transporting diesel from Mumbai to Bengaluru via Belagavi. A subsequent inspection confirmed that the petroleum products were being transported without any valid documentation, revealing serious violations of fuel transport and taxation laws.

Police Seize 17,000 Litres of Diesel

During the raid led by Malmaruti Police Inspector BR Gaddekar, officers seized approximately 17,000 litres of diesel from the tanker. The seized fuel is estimated to be worth around ₹17 lakh. The tanker was immediately taken into custody, and a detailed investigation was launched to trace the source and distribution network.

Tanker Owner’s Role Under Scrutiny

The investigation has revealed the involvement of the tanker owner, identified as Arihant from Tumakuru. Police sources believe the case is not limited to a few individuals but is part of a well-organised inter-state and international smuggling racket. Preliminary findings suggest that individuals from Maharashtra and Rajasthan may also be involved in the network.

Diesel Smuggled From Gulf Countries by Ship

According to initial inquiries, diesel and other petroleum products were allegedly transported to India from Gulf countries by ship. Investigators are probing the possible involvement of ship owners and logistics operators in facilitating the illegal imports. There is also suspicion that the smugglers maintained direct contact with oil producers or suppliers in the Gulf region.

Fuel Sold at Half the Market Price

Further investigation has revealed that the illegally smuggled diesel was sold on the black market at nearly half the prevailing market price. The fuel was reportedly supplied to several diesel bunks across Maharashtra and Karnataka, resulting in significant revenue losses for the government and posing risks to consumers due to unregulated fuel quality.

Special Investigation Teams Deployed

Given the seriousness and scale of the operation, the police have decided to pursue the investigation on multiple fronts. Belagavi Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase confirmed that special investigation teams are being prepared and may be sent to Mumbai and Rajasthan to track down additional suspects and uncover further links in the smuggling chain.

More Arrests Likely

The exposure of this illegal diesel smuggling racket has highlighted the existence of a large and organised crime network operating across borders. Police officials have indicated that more arrests are likely in the coming days, and further details regarding the modus operandi and financial trail are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.