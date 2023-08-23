Bangkok man arrested at Bengaluru airport while trying to smuggle 233 wild animals, baby Kangaroo found dead

Customs officials at Bengaluru Airport thwarted a smuggling attempt involving 234 rare wildlife species, including baby pythons, chameleons, and a kangaroo. The passenger from Bangkok was apprehended, and rescued animals are safeguarded under CITES. Legal actions are being pursued under the Customs Act.

Customs officials in Bengaluru foiled an attempt by a passenger to smuggle a collection of rare wildlife and reptiles through Kempegowda International Airport. The incident took place on Monday night around 10:30 PM, right after flight FD-137 from Bangkok had landed.

The customs officers' keen alertness during their regular checks near the departure gate led them to notice a passenger who was behaving suspiciously. Upon a closer look at the individual's belongings, the officials made a surprising discovery -- a total of 234 wild animals were hidden inside two trolley bags. The seized animals included various species, ranging from baby pythons and chameleons to crocodiles, turtles, and even a baby kangaroo.



Adding to the gravity of the situation, another unattended trolley bag from the same flight was also found to be containing wild animals. However, the young kangaroo was found dead.

Using their skills in passenger profiling, the customs officials detained the individual in question. This passenger had recently arrived from Bangkok, and the officials caught him as he tried to cross the green channel, while trying to escape from the officials.

The animals that were rescued, consisting of pythons, chameleons, iguanas, turtles, alligators, and the unfortunate baby kangaroo, belong to species that are safeguarded under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The arrested individual now faces charges under Section 104 of the Customs Act. Meanwhile, the animals that were confiscated are being held in line with Section 110 of the same act. The customs have started investigating the incident.