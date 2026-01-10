Karnataka's beer sales dropped sharply in 2025, falling by 77.95 lakh cases due to steep price hikes. While Indian Made Liquor sales saw slight recovery, beer consumption declined significantly, impacting local retailers.

Karnataka has witnessed a significant decline in beer sales in 2025, with figures dropping sharply compared to previous years. Experts attribute this decline primarily to repeated price hikes, which have impacted both retailers and consumers.

According to official data, beer sales fell by 77.95 lakh cases compared to 2024. While beer sales saw a slump, Indian Made Liquor (IML) products such as whiskey, rum, brandy, and gin showed a slight recovery, indicating a shift in consumer preference.

Beer Sales Drop Sharply

2023: 444.05 lakh boxes sold (1 box = 7.80 litres)

2024: 450.36 lakh boxes sold

2025: 392.77 lakh boxes sold

The drop of 77.95 lakh cases in 2025 has raised concerns among liquor merchants and industry experts. Repeated price increases over the past year have made beer significantly more expensive, leading to a decline in demand.

IML Liquor Sales Show Slight Recovery

While beer sales fell, IML liquor sales demonstrated a small upward trend:

2023: 705.53 lakh boxes sold (1 box = 8.64 litres)

2024: 700.09 lakh boxes sold

2025: 703.69 lakh boxes sold

This indicates that consumers are shifting from beer to other alcoholic beverages, likely due to affordability and price sensitivity.

Price Hikes Hit Beer Sales Hard

Lokesh, President of the Bengaluru Urban District Liquor Merchants' Association, explained the impact:

"Beer prices were increased a year ago and again six months ago. Both hikes combined led to a nearly 50% increase in price, making beer expensive. This has severely affected sales," he said.

B. Govindaraj Hegde, General Secretary of the Federation of Wine Merchants' Association, Karnataka, also highlighted:

“The steep increase in beer prices is the main reason for the decline in sales. Consumers are now turning away from beer due to the higher cost.”

Monthly Beer Sales in Lakh Cases (2024 vs 2025)

Month 2024 2025

January 36.37 25.22

February 37.15 35.08

March 46.13 38.99

April 49.72 41.60

May 50.71 37.10

June 37.06 31.94

July 36.06 27.93

August 34.36 26.23

September 34.82 30.47

October 36.06 32.35

November 34.66 29.72

December 37.62 36.14

Total 470.72 392.77

IML Liquor Sales in Lakh Cases

Month 2024 2025