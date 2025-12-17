A viral video from Agra shows hundreds of women protesting liquor shops in Mahuar village under Kirawali police station. Angry over daily alcohol-related fights at home, the women vandalised a shop on the Agra-Jaipur highway.

A video from Uttar Pradesh's Agra district has gone viral on social media, showing hundreds of women creating a ruckus at a liquor shop. The incident took place in Mahuar village, which falls under the Kirawali police station area.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The protest happened at liquor shops selling both foreign and local alcohol located on the Agra-Jaipur highway. The women gathered in large numbers and raised slogans against the sale of alcohol in their area.

Scroll to load tweet…

'Alcohol is destroying our homes'

According to the protesting women, alcohol consumption in the village has become a serious problem. They said that daily drinking by men has led to frequent fights, abuse, and disputes inside homes.

Many women said they are tired of constant quarrels, fear, and financial stress caused by alcohol addiction. They claimed the liquor shops near the highway make alcohol easily available and worsen the situation in the village.

The women said this protest was their last option to make their voices heard.

Shop vandalised, salesman locks himself inside

During the protest, some angry women and a few men damaged the liquor shop’s signboard. The situation became tense for a short time.

The liquor shop salesman reportedly saved himself by locking the shop from inside, according to Dainik Bhaskar. No injuries were reported, but the incident caused panic in the area.

Police action after information received

After receiving information about the disturbance, women police personnel reached the spot. Police controlled the crowd and took into custody some women who were creating a disturbance.

Officials said the situation was later brought under control. Further action will be taken as per law after reviewing the incident and video footage.

Social media reactions flood X

The video quickly spread on X and received strong reactions. Many users praised the women for standing up against alcohol abuse. Several users called the protest 'necessary' and 'brave'. Some said liquor shops should be shut down in Uttar Pradesh, while others said alcohol addiction has ruined many families.

A few users expressed concern about violence and damage, but overall, most reactions supported the women and called it a symbol of women’s power.

The incident highlights rising anger in rural areas over alcohol-related problems. Many families say drinking leads to domestic violence, money loss, and broken homes.

Women in Mahuar village say they want peace, safety, and dignity, not daily fear caused by alcohol.