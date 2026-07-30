Pro-Kannada organisations have warned of a Karnataka bandh over the CWRC's order to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. A high-stakes meeting led by Vatal Nagaraj will decide the next course of action, while the CWMA hears Karnataka's appeal in Delhi.

The Cauvery water dispute has flared up once again, with pro-Kannada organisations stepping up their opposition to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) latest directive to release water to Tamil Nadu. Angered by the order, several groups staged protests in Bengaluru on Tuesday and warned that they would call for a statewide Karnataka bandh if the state government complied with the directive. The issue has intensified amid a poor monsoon and declining water levels in Karnataka's major reservoirs, raising concerns about the state's drinking water supply and irrigation needs.

High-Stakes Meeting Called by Vatal Nagaraj

A crucial meeting has been convened to decide on a Karnataka-wide bandh in protest against the CWRC's order directing the state to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu every day.

The meeting, led by Kannada Okkoota president Vatal Nagaraj, is scheduled to be held at 11 am on July 31 at the Woodland Hotel in Bengaluru. Vatal Nagaraj said all pro-Kannada organisations had been invited to attend. He added that a final decision on a statewide bandh would be taken if the government proceeded with releasing water to Tamil Nadu.

'Why Release Water When Karnataka Has None?': TA Narayana Gowda

T.A. Narayana Gowda, president of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Karave), strongly criticised the CWRC's directive, stating that Karnataka was already facing a severe rainfall deficit.

He said water levels in major reservoirs, including Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS), Kabini, Hemavati and Harangi, had dropped to alarming levels.

"When people in Karnataka do not have enough drinking water, directing the state to release around 4.5 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu completely ignores the ground reality," he said.

Speaking at a protest organised by Karave at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, Narayana Gowda urged the state government to act immediately. He said the government should appeal to the Cauvery Water Management Authority with scientific data highlighting Karnataka's actual water availability.

"If necessary, the government should fight the matter in every available legal forum, including the Supreme Court, to protect Karnataka's rightful share of water," he said.

Cauvery Water Authority to Hear Karnataka's Appeal

Amid a weak monsoon, drought-like conditions and mounting protests, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) is scheduled to meet in Delhi on Thursday to consider Karnataka's appeal against the CWRC's order.

The state government has challenged the committee's directive to release 3,500 cusecs of water per day, amounting to around 4.5 TMC over 15 days, to Tamil Nadu.

The meeting will be held at the CWMA office in Delhi at 2.30 pm, with Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta representing the state.

The recommendation to release water has triggered widespread protests by farmers in the Cauvery basin, creating fresh pressure on the state government. All eyes are now on Thursday's meeting to see whether the Authority upholds or modifies the committee's directive.

Hydro-Meteorological Conditions on Agenda

Apart from Karnataka's appeal, the Authority will also review the hydro-meteorological conditions in the Cauvery basin.

The meeting will further discuss the cumulative flow deficit recorded at Biligundlu and Karaikal for the Union Territory of Puducherry during the 2026-27 water year.