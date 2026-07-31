A video from Bengaluru has gone viral after a man, allegedly posing as physically disabled to seek alms, was confronted by local residents on a bustling street.

A video from Bengaluru has gone viral after a man, allegedly posing as physically disabled to seek alms, was confronted by local residents on a bustling street. The incident unfolded after locals reportedly became suspicious of the man's behaviour while he was asking for money. The now-viral clip opens with the man inching along the roadside, heavily leaning on a crutch and dragging one leg, seemingly struggling to walk as he portrayed a physical disability.

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However, the situation took a dramatic turn when a group of residents stopped him and questioned his actions. They claimed they had seen him walking normally just moments earlier and accused him of deliberately pretending to be disabled to evoke sympathy from passersby.

Another video circulating online appears to show the same man moving without the pronounced limp seen in the earlier footage, prompting those present to allege that he had been faking his disability while begging.

The confrontation soon drew a large crowd, with several onlookers filming the exchange on their mobile phones. The clips rapidly spread across social media, triggering debate. While many users criticised the man, if the allegations are true, for allegedly misleading kind-hearted people, others urged caution, stressing that viral videos alone may not reveal the complete picture.