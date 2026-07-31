Social media posts have highlighted issues in Bengaluru's rental market. One tenant called out excessive security deposits, sparking a debate on what is legal versus what landlords charge. Another tenant reported a landlord using a false excuse to increase rent.

Bengaluru's housing market has once again come under scrutiny after a woman highlighted what she called the city's biggest rental "scam", triggering a heated debate on social media over security deposits and landlords' practices.

In a post on X, Sneha Tamhankar shared her experience of searching for a rental home in Bengaluru, where brokers and property owners allegedly quoted arbitrary security deposit amounts that left her frustrated.

She wrote: "The biggest Bengaluru rent scam isn't that brokers tell you, Madam, the new legal deposit is three months. We typically charge six, but we've brought it down to four for you."

Check the viral post here:

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Tamhankar said the real problem was that she had never questioned the information shared by brokers or landlords.

"It's that I never bothered to look it up because I assumed the broker/landlord was openly mooching off me. I just learned the legal amount is two months????"

Her post quickly went viral, with users sharing contrasting opinions on Bengaluru's rental market. While many tenants said they had faced similar experiences, others argued that higher deposits were necessary to protect landlords.

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One user commented: "This is still ok, one uncle casually said 10 months rent deposit is a standard practice."

Another user wrote: "There is no legal amount!! People just pay a large deposit and no rent at all sometimes."

A landlord, however, defended the practice, saying: "And then I have tenants not paying up for 2 months, citing some reason or the other and damage the property when they vacate. At least 4 months is minimum. You don't understand owner problems."

The discussion has once again drawn attention to Bengaluru's increasingly expensive rental market, where high security deposits and rising rents remain major concerns for tenants.

The debate follows another viral post from Dishaka, a Bengaluru resident who recently claimed her landlord falsely told her that his brother needed her apartment before increasing her monthly rent by Rs 4,000 instead.

"My landlord just lied to me. He randomly decided to increase my rent by 4K a month, saying that his brother is moving into town and he has to make his brother move into my apartment."

Questioning the landlord's explanation, she added: "He owns the entire building that I stay in, and yet he wanted just me to move out. I just wanted to know if it's just me or is this really common in Bangalore. I knew landlords are super annoying and extremely money-minded, but yeah, now I'm paying 4K a month and it's crazy."

The two incidents have reignited conversations about transparency in Bengaluru's rental market, with many calling for fairer security deposit practices and greater awareness of tenants' rights.

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