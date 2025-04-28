Kalaburagi : The chairman of Karnataka State Board of Auqaf, Hafiz Syed Muhammad Ali al-Hussaini has condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, and called the terrorist "anti-Islamic".

Speaking to ANI, Hafiz Syed Muhammad Ali al-Hussaini on Sunday said, “The terrorist attack that happened in Kashmir, I strongly condemn it. This should not happen, we won't tolerate such an infiltration in India...such terrorist attacks have nothing to do with Islam, these people are anti-Islamic. Because Islam is about peace, and in fact, all religions give a message of peace. Terrorism has no place in any religion”

The incident happened around 2 pm at Baisaran meadow, near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams, stationed at the Pahalgam terror attack site since April 23, have intensified the search for evidence. The teams, led by an IG, DIG, and SP from the anti-terror agency, are questioning eyewitnesses who observed the April 22 attack.

"The teams, overseen by an IG, a DIG and an SP from the anti-terror agency, are examining the eyewitnesses who had seen the horrifying attack unfold before their eyes at the peaceful and picturesque Baisaran valley. The eyewitnesses are being questioned in minute detail to piece together the sequence of events that led to one of the worst terror attacks in Kashmir," NIA said in a statement.

Additionally, the Indian Army is on high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack.

Acting on the recent attack, the Indian government suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, downgrading bilateral ties and shutting down Attari checkpost as it hit back at Islamabad over the brazen attack.