Karnataka Excise Minister R.B. Timmapur sparked controversy by dismissing survivors' claims from the Pahalgam attack, saying terrorists wouldn't ask about religion before shooting. His comments drew backlash from political leaders and the public.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Excise Minister R.B. Timmapur sparked a controversy on Saturday by dismissing the survivor accounts of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which led to the killing of 26 tourists. Timmapur questioned the claims made by survivors, who stated that the terrorists asked them to recite Kalma or checked their religious identity before killing them.

Timmapur argued that it was not practical for terrorists to ask about religion before shooting. "Which person would ask someone’s religion before shooting? It’s not possible. They would just shoot without asking," he said. The minister also downplayed the survivors' testimony, saying, "If a person’s mind is affected by such a tragedy, they might say anything."

He referred to the case of Manjunath’s wife, Pallavi, a victim from Shivamogga, who claimed that Muslims had saved her son. Timmapur commented, "See, as a result of the tragedy, her mind might have lost a bit of control. But overall, if you look at it, how many Muslims have saved Hindus? If you ask me, then, why were Muslims killed by terrorists then?"

He also criticised the security lapses in Kashmir, drawing parallels with earlier attacks in Kargil and Pulwama. "A Hindu was shot after their ID card was checked, but why weren't Muslims targeted if you want to politicise the deaths?" Timmapur remarked.

BJP leader R. Ashoka quickly responded, accusing the Congress party of siding with "fanatical Muslim terrorists" and mocking several Congress leaders’ comments on the issue. He specifically criticised Timmapur’s stance, writing on social media, "The hearts of the INC Karnataka party are beating for the fanatical Muslim terrorists of Pakistan."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had earlier called for increased security in Kashmir, faced backlash for suggesting no war with Pakistan. Siddaramaiah clarified his statement, saying, "I never said there should be no war with Pakistan. If a war is inevitable, it will happen. I just said that for now, there should be no war."