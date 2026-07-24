The Almatti Dam in Karnataka is nearing its Full Reservoir Level after heavy rainfall in neighbouring Maharashtra boosted inflows into the Krishna river. With over 73,000 cusecs flowing into the reservoir, the development offers relief to farmers amid drought concerns.

Even as Karnataka grapples with a severe rainfall deficit and drought concerns across several districts, there is a glimmer of hope for farmers in North Karnataka. The Almatti Dam, the state's second-largest reservoir and a crucial lifeline in the Krishna river basin, is on the verge of reaching its Full Reservoir Level (FRL). The reservoir is currently just over one metre short of its maximum capacity, raising hopes of improved water availability for irrigation and drinking purposes across the region.

While large parts of Karnataka continue to experience below-normal rainfall, heavy monsoon showers in neighbouring Maharashtra have significantly boosted inflows into the Krishna river, helping replenish the Almatti Dam.

Heavy Rains in Maharashtra Boost Almatti Reservoir

Karnataka has recorded a rainfall deficit of nearly 60 per cent this monsoon, raising serious concerns about drought. More than 175 taluks are reportedly facing severe water stress.

In view of the worsening situation, Deputy Chief Minister and Irrigation Minister DK Shivakumar has urged the Central Government to depute a special team to assess the drought conditions across the state.

However, continuous rainfall over the Western Ghats in Maharashtra has brought welcome relief. Excess water flowing through rivers in Maharashtra has entered the Krishna river system, resulting in a sharp increase in inflows to the Almatti Dam.

Almatti Dam Water Level Today

With inflows increasing steadily, officials have also stepped up the release of water from the reservoir.

According to the latest official figures:

Maximum Dam Height: 519.60 metres

519.60 metres Current Water Level: 518.58 metres

518.58 metres Inflow: 73,162 cusecs

73,162 cusecs Outflow: 43,567 cusecs

Dam Likely to Reach Full Reservoir Level Soon

The reservoir is currently receiving more than 70,000 cusecs of water every day. If the current inflow continues, officials expect the Almatti Dam to reach its Full Reservoir Level within the next few days.

The development comes shortly after the Tunga Dam in Shivamogga district reached full capacity, signalling an encouraging improvement in water storage across parts of Karnataka.

Relief for Farmers and Drinking Water Supply

A full Almatti Dam will provide a major boost to irrigation and drinking water supply in several districts, including Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Raichur and Kalaburagi.

For farmers already worried about drought-like conditions, the rising water level in the reservoir offers renewed hope for the upcoming agricultural season.

Meanwhile, authorities have advised residents living along the banks of the Krishna river to remain cautious as water releases from the dam continue to increase.