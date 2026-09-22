A milk tanker overturned on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, causing milk to spill across the road. Locals quickly gathered to collect the leaking milk in various containers while traffic was temporarily disrupted.

A tanker carrying milk overturned on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway near Tawa village in Dahanu taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday afternoon. The accident took place at around 3 pm while the tanker was travelling towards Mumbai. The driver apparently lost control of the truck and it flipped over. There were a lot of people at the scene when milk started spilling onto the highway. They were seen collecting the milk in bottles, buckets, and other containers.

The truck was on its way to Mumbai when the accident happened. The driver was hurt slightly, and there were no reports of any other deaths or injuries.

The milk inside the truck started to flow onto the road as soon as it flipped over, covering a part of the highway. People from the village and drivers who were passing through the area gathered when they saw the milk spill.

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A lot of people were seen putting milk into bottles and other containers while it flowed across the road. The overturned tanker led to traffic being affected on the Mumbai-bound side of the highway for some time. Cars, trucks and other vehicles remained on the road as the situation was dealt with.

After learning about the accident, police arrived on the scene and assumed control of the traffic and relief efforts. Traffic eventually resumed after the damaged tanker was taken off the route. Police are looking into what caused the tanker to overturn as well as the disaster.