Madurai police have declared Thiruparankundram Hill a Red Zone, banning drone operations on November 23 and 24 to ensure public safety and security during the Karthigai Deepam festival, following Supreme Court guidelines.

Madurai Police Impose Drone Restrictions for Karthigai Deepam

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India] November 23 (ANI): In view of the Karthigai Deepam festival at Thiruparankundram, Madurai City Police Commissioner Rajendran has prohibited the operation of drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) over Thiruparankundram Hill and its surrounding areas on November 23 and 24, 2026.

In connection with the Deepam lighting ceremony scheduled to be held atop Thiruparankundram Hill, and in compliance with the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the Madurai City Police have been making necessary security arrangements to maintain law and order and regulate public movement in the area. As part of these measures, under Rule 24 of the Drone Rules, 2016, the entire Thiruparankundram Hill, including its summit, the Girivalam pathways, the road stretching from the Thiruparankundram entrance arch to the 16-Pillar Mandapam, and the areas between the Girivalam route and the foothills, has been declared a Red Zone, where drone operations and the flying of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are prohibited from November 23 to 24, 2026. Accordingly, operating drones in these areas without prior permission is strictly prohibited during this period.

Those who need to operate drones for unavoidable reasons must obtain prior approval from the concerned authorities. The Madurai City Police have warned that legal action will be initiated against anyone violating this order.

On Sunday, the Tamil Nadu government's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HRCE) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, asking to review a one-time interim arrangement for lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 24. Earlier on Friday, the apex court permitted the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in a temporary arrangement, subject to safeguards prescribed by the court.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi clarified that the interim arrangement should not be construed as an endorsement of the Madras High Court's judgment or its findings. It said the validity of the Madras High Court's January 6 judgment would be independently examined by the Supreme Court when the matter is heard in the second week of January 2027. The one-time permission for lighting the lamp on November 24 has been granted only because the larger legal dispute remains pending and requires adjudication. The court expressly left all questions arising in the proceedings open for consideration by it.

The Court has directed that the ritual be performed by a restricted team organised by the temple administration. The Madurai District Collector will decide the size and composition of the team in consultation with the temple Executive Officer, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Madurai Police Commissioner. The Collector will also supervise the arrangements. (ANI)