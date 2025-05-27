English

Monsoon trek to Gadaikallu: Mist, history, and Karnataka’s offbeat gem

Explore lush monsoon trails leading to Gadaikallu Fort, an offbeat treasure blending rich history with stunning natural beauty, ideal for adventure lovers.

karnataka-news May 27 2025
Author: Keerthika MV Image Credits:Social Media
English

Where is Gadaikallu located?

Gadaikallu, also known as Jamalabad Fort, is near Belthangady in Karnataka’s Western Ghats, about 70 km from Mangaluru and 310 km from Bengaluru.

Image credits: Social Media
English

Best time to visit Gadaikallu

The monsoon (June–September) offers lush greenery and misty views, but post-monsoon (October–November) is safer for trekking with clear skies.

Image credits: Social Media
English

History of Gadaikallu (Jamalabad Fort)

Built by Tipu Sultan in 1794, Jamalabad Fort was a strategic defence post and is steeped in legends of bravery amidst the Western Ghats.

Image credits: Social media
English

The monsoon climb: Mist, steps, and rocky trails

The trek begins on well-kept steps, then climbs steeper through misty clouds and slippery rocky terrain, crossing two fort walls in the smoky monsoon hills.

Image credits: Social Media
English

Steep stony steps and narrow fort walls

Climb massive stone steps to the fort’s upper entrance, with rocky walls beside you and steep drops on the other side. Rain makes the path slippery, with small waterfalls nearby.

Image credits: Social Media
English

Next level: Open space and tall grass

After climbing the steps, you’ll reach the next level near the summit, featuring an open area with short grass, an ideal resting spot to enjoy the views and catch your breath.

Image credits: Wikipedia
English

At the northern end: Lost in the mist

At the northern end of the summit, thick mist often obscures the valley views. During the monsoon, clouds frequently envelop the hill, creating a mystical atmosphere.

Image credits: Social Media
English

Ancient shelter atop the hill

A small shelter built during the king’s era stands at the hilltop, offering a glimpse into the past amidst the serene monsoon surroundings.

Image credits: Wikipedia
English

A panoramic monsoon experience

The monsoon views from Gadaikallu are breathtaking. The slippery descent adds to the adventure, making it a magical experience for nature lovers and trekkers alike.

Image credits: Karnataka Tourism

Talakadu: the mysterious town buried in sand –complete travel guide

Food Guide: Top 8 iconic eateries to visit in Bengaluru on a rainy day

Travel Guide: 10 must-visit monsoon getaways in Karnataka

7 mangoes of Karnataka you must try this summer