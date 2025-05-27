Monsoon trek to Gadaikallu: Mist, history, and Karnataka’s offbeat gem

Explore lush monsoon trails leading to Gadaikallu Fort, an offbeat treasure blending rich history with stunning natural beauty, ideal for adventure lovers.
Gadaikallu, also known as Jamalabad Fort, is near Belthangady in Karnataka’s Western Ghats, about 70 km from Mangaluru and 310 km from Bengaluru.
The monsoon (June–September) offers lush greenery and misty views, but post-monsoon (October–November) is safer for trekking with clear skies.
Built by Tipu Sultan in 1794, Jamalabad Fort was a strategic defence post and is steeped in legends of bravery amidst the Western Ghats.
The trek begins on well-kept steps, then climbs steeper through misty clouds and slippery rocky terrain, crossing two fort walls in the smoky monsoon hills.
Climb massive stone steps to the fort’s upper entrance, with rocky walls beside you and steep drops on the other side. Rain makes the path slippery, with small waterfalls nearby.
After climbing the steps, you’ll reach the next level near the summit, featuring an open area with short grass, an ideal resting spot to enjoy the views and catch your breath.
At the northern end of the summit, thick mist often obscures the valley views. During the monsoon, clouds frequently envelop the hill, creating a mystical atmosphere.
A small shelter built during the king’s era stands at the hilltop, offering a glimpse into the past amidst the serene monsoon surroundings.
The monsoon views from Gadaikallu are breathtaking. The slippery descent adds to the adventure, making it a magical experience for nature lovers and trekkers alike.
