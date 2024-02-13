Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: 45-year-old missing man’s skeleton with separate skull, torso found at Raichur

    The remains of 45-year-old Rasul Saab were found in Raichur, Karnataka, with his torso and skeleton discovered separately near Korthakunda village. Another body was found nearby. Authorities suspect foul play, and investigations are ongoing.

    Karnataka: 45-year-old missing man's skeleton with seperate skull, torso found at Raichur
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

    The remains of a missing man, Rasul Saab, a 45-year-old resident of Korthakunda village in Raichur, have been discovered under mysterious circumstances. The unsettling discovery has left the local community bewildered and authorities scrambling for answers.

    The incident unfolded when Rasul Saab, who had been missing since January 4, was found deceased in two separate locations within the vicinity of Korthakunda village. His torso was located on one side, while his skeleton was discovered on the outskirts near a dargah. Additionally, another body was found near the same Dargah, with a body discovered approximately 1 kilometre away on a nearby hill.

    Bengaluru: Missing Class 9 girl found murdered in Hoskote; Accused attempts suicide, rescued

    Despite exhaustive search efforts by family members and law enforcement, Rasul Saab remained elusive until the recent discovery. Identification of the deceased was made possible through clothing found on the bodies.

    Authorities suspect foul play in Rasul Saab's demise, considering the unusual circumstances surrounding the discovery of his remains. The Yapaldinni station police continue to comb the hillsides in search of further evidence and to piece together the events leading to his tragic end.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 10:47 AM IST
