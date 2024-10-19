Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: 43-year-old man found dead in Mysuru, locals suspect witchcraft; Complaint filed

    A 43-year-old man, Sadashiva, was found dead with his throat slit in Mysuru's Nanjangud taluk. Locals suspect witchcraft, citing unusual items found near the body. Police have launched an investigation based on a complaint by the victim's brother, exploring all possible angles.

    Karnataka 43 year old man killed in Mysuru locals suspect witchcraft Complaint filed vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 3:55 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 3:55 PM IST

    A 43-year-old man, identified as Sadashiva, was found dead with his throat slit near the government high school in Maduvinahalli village, Nanjangud taluk, on Friday. The deceased, son of Anjanaiah and a resident of Malkundi village, was discovered lying in a pool of blood by locals who immediately alerted the police.

    According to reports, Sadashiva was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance with the help of locals. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way. His body was later handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination at the Government Public Hospital in Nanjangud.

    'Chamundeshwari's blessings will always be on me': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    The police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Sadashiva’s brother, Rangaramu, at Hullahalli police station, and an investigation is underway.

    Locals suspect witchcraft

    In a twist to the tragic incident, locals who discovered the body claimed to have found lemons, betel nuts, and Rs 101 in cash near the crime scene, along with new razor blades. These items have led to suspicions of witchcraft being involved in the killing.

    ‘Probe will not stop even if sites are returned’: Legal experts on MUDA scam case against CM Siddaramaiah

    Mysuru District Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhana, along with Nanjangud Deputy SP Raghu and Hullahalli Police Station Sub-Inspector Chetan Kumar, visited the crime scene. Authorities assured the grieving family that they would investigate the case from all possible angles, including the claims of witchcraft.

    The probe is ongoing, and police are gathering evidence to determine the motive behind the murder.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has only added fuel to political fire says Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar vkp

    'Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has only added fuel to political fire': K'taka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

    Indian Muslims do not have any authority on our country says BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal vkp

    'Indian Muslims do not have any authority on our country': BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal

    HD Kumaraswamy slams DCM DK Shivakumar over mismanagement of rainfall in Bengaluru vkp

    'DK Shivakumar destroyed lakes built by Kempegowda in B'luru for money': HD Kumaraswamy slams DCM

    Relief for Bhavani Revanna as Supreme Court upholds High Court decision granting bail in kidnapping case vkp

    Relief for Bhavani Revanna as Supreme Court upholds HC's decision, granting bail in kidnapping case

    Karnataka Education minister Madhu Bangarappa clarifies no board exams for classes 5 8 and 9th vkp

    Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa clarifies, 'No board exams for classes 5, 8 and 9'

    Recent Stories

    Yogi Adityanath Maha Kumbh 2025 vision: 37,000 police, 7-level security for a safe, grand event gcw

    Yogi Adityanath’s Maha Kumbh 2025 vision: 37,000 police, 7-level security for a safe, grand event

    Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has only added fuel to political fire says Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar vkp

    'Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has only added fuel to political fire': K'taka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive in Varanasi to celebrate Diwali with the nation anr

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive in Varanasi to celebrate Diwali with the nation

    Easy hacks to wear tight bangles vkp

    Easy hacks to wear tight bangles

    Easy hacks to wear tight bangles vkp

    Easy hacks to wear tight bangles

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon