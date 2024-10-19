Karnataka: 43-year-old man found dead in Mysuru, locals suspect witchcraft; Complaint filed

A 43-year-old man, Sadashiva, was found dead with his throat slit in Mysuru's Nanjangud taluk. Locals suspect witchcraft, citing unusual items found near the body. Police have launched an investigation based on a complaint by the victim's brother, exploring all possible angles.

A 43-year-old man, identified as Sadashiva, was found dead with his throat slit near the government high school in Maduvinahalli village, Nanjangud taluk, on Friday. The deceased, son of Anjanaiah and a resident of Malkundi village, was discovered lying in a pool of blood by locals who immediately alerted the police.

According to reports, Sadashiva was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance with the help of locals. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way. His body was later handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination at the Government Public Hospital in Nanjangud.



The police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Sadashiva’s brother, Rangaramu, at Hullahalli police station, and an investigation is underway.

Locals suspect witchcraft

In a twist to the tragic incident, locals who discovered the body claimed to have found lemons, betel nuts, and Rs 101 in cash near the crime scene, along with new razor blades. These items have led to suspicions of witchcraft being involved in the killing.



Mysuru District Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhana, along with Nanjangud Deputy SP Raghu and Hullahalli Police Station Sub-Inspector Chetan Kumar, visited the crime scene. Authorities assured the grieving family that they would investigate the case from all possible angles, including the claims of witchcraft.

The probe is ongoing, and police are gathering evidence to determine the motive behind the murder.

