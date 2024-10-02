Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Probe will not stop even if sites are returned’: Legal experts on MUDA scam case against CM Siddaramaiah

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, returned 14 MUDA plots, but legal experts assert this won’t stop the ongoing investigation. While the return may reduce her sentence if charges are proven, the investigation must continue, and court approval is required for case closure.

    Probe will not stop even if sites are returned says Legal experts on MUDA land scam case against CM Siddaramaiah vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 10:04 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, has returned the 14 plots of land acquired from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), but legal experts assert that this action will not shield her from the ongoing investigation. If the charges are proven, returning the plots might only reduce her sentence, according to legal professionals.

    Senior High Court advocate, Ashoka Haranahalli, spoke to 'Asianet News Network' and shared insights on the legal implications of Parvathi Siddaramaiah's decision to return the plots. He emphasized that the couple would not gain any immediate legal advantage from this action. "Even if the plots are now registered back to MUDA, the investigation will proceed as scheduled," Haranahalli said.

    MUDA scam: 'CM could've avoided prosecution if he listened to me', says former BJP MP Pratap Simha

    He further elaborated that the investigation must continue for the case to reach a logical conclusion. Given the strong opinions already expressed by the High Court regarding the case, it is unlikely that investigators favourable to the Siddaramaiah family would be able to submit a closure or 'B' report in this matter. Haranahalli added that had Parvathi returned the land when the controversy first surfaced, it could have been seen as a gesture of good faith.

    Another senior lawyer from the High Court weighed in on the matter, stating that simply returning the property would not absolve the Siddaramaiah family from the case. "No provision in law says a person can be freed from charges just because they returned disputed property. The allegations are rooted in financial misconduct, even if no profit was made," he said.

    'Never wished for wealth': Karnataka CM's wife returns 14 sites after ED books Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam

    The lawyer also pointed out that while the voluntary return of the plots might be taken into account by both investigating officers and the court, the investigation must still run its course. "The court will consider this decision only when the charges are proven," he added.

    The lawyer explained that returning the property does not automatically lead to case closure. The investigating authorities have the discretion to either incorporate this action into their findings or submit a report to the court for its final decision. Ultimately, it is up to the court to decide, based on the investigative report, whether or not the couple will be cleared of the charges.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MUDA scam CM could have avoided prosecution if he listened to me says former BJP MP Pratap Simha vkp

    MUDA scam: 'CM could've avoided prosecution if he listened to me', says former BJP MP Pratap Simha

    Fire razes Sofa shop on Bannerghatta road Bengaluru Rescue ops underway vkp

    Fire razes Sofa shop on Bannerghatta road, Bengaluru; Rescue ops underway

    Karnataka CM wife Parvati returns 14 sites after ED books Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam vkp

    'Never wished for wealth': Karnataka CM's wife returns 14 sites after ED books Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam

    Karnataka rains Heavy downpour in 6 districts 3 drown as weather wreaks havoc vkp

    Karnataka rains: Heavy downpour in 6 districts, 3 drown as weather wreaks havoc

    ED files money laundering case against Karmataka CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land 'scam' case AJR

    ED files money laundering case against Karmataka CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land 'scam' case

    Recent Stories

    Hina Khan Inspired Saree Looks for Navratri and Diwali 2024 RBA

    Hina Khan inspired saree looks for Navratri and Diwali 2024

    3 killed in helicopter crash near Pune shortly after takeoff [WATCH] anr

    3 killed in helicopter crash near Pune shortly after takeoff [WATCH]

    WATCH: Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri shine at Manish Malhotra's show for cancer survivors NTI

    WATCH: Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri shine at Manish Malhotra's show for cancer survivors

    Devara box office: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film to cross Rs 200 crore in 5 days RBA

    Devara box office: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film to cross Rs 200 crore in 5 days

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 2, 2024: Latest prices of 1gm, 8gm and 10gm gold updated here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 2, 2024: Latest prices of 1gm, 8gm and 10gm gold updated here

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon