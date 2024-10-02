‘Probe will not stop even if sites are returned’: Legal experts on MUDA scam case against CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, returned 14 MUDA plots, but legal experts assert this won’t stop the ongoing investigation. While the return may reduce her sentence if charges are proven, the investigation must continue, and court approval is required for case closure.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, has returned the 14 plots of land acquired from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), but legal experts assert that this action will not shield her from the ongoing investigation. If the charges are proven, returning the plots might only reduce her sentence, according to legal professionals.

Senior High Court advocate, Ashoka Haranahalli, spoke to 'Asianet News Network' and shared insights on the legal implications of Parvathi Siddaramaiah's decision to return the plots. He emphasized that the couple would not gain any immediate legal advantage from this action. "Even if the plots are now registered back to MUDA, the investigation will proceed as scheduled," Haranahalli said.



He further elaborated that the investigation must continue for the case to reach a logical conclusion. Given the strong opinions already expressed by the High Court regarding the case, it is unlikely that investigators favourable to the Siddaramaiah family would be able to submit a closure or 'B' report in this matter. Haranahalli added that had Parvathi returned the land when the controversy first surfaced, it could have been seen as a gesture of good faith.

Another senior lawyer from the High Court weighed in on the matter, stating that simply returning the property would not absolve the Siddaramaiah family from the case. "No provision in law says a person can be freed from charges just because they returned disputed property. The allegations are rooted in financial misconduct, even if no profit was made," he said.



The lawyer also pointed out that while the voluntary return of the plots might be taken into account by both investigating officers and the court, the investigation must still run its course. "The court will consider this decision only when the charges are proven," he added.

The lawyer explained that returning the property does not automatically lead to case closure. The investigating authorities have the discretion to either incorporate this action into their findings or submit a report to the court for its final decision. Ultimately, it is up to the court to decide, based on the investigative report, whether or not the couple will be cleared of the charges.

