user
user icon

Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan orders investigation over students missing JEE due to his convoy

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has ordered an investigation into reports that his convoy may have delayed students in Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam, causing them to miss their JEE exam.

Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan orders investigation over students missing JEE due to his convoy anr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 8, 2025, 8:25 AM IST

Visakhapatnam:  Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has ordered an inquiry into the news reports that some students could not take the JEE exam in the Pendurthi area apparently after being delayed due to the Deputy Chief Minister's convoy, an official statement from the Andhra Chief Minister's office said.

According to the release, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has ordered an inquiry into the news reports that some students could not take the JEE exam in the Pendurthi area due to the Deputy Chief Minister's convoy.

"How long was the traffic stopped for the convoy? What was the traffic situation on the routes where the students had to reach the exam center at that time? Was any traffic control done on the service roads?" the release said.

He has asked Visakhapatnam police to investigate such issues, the release said.

'Never opposed Hindi, only objected to compulsion...' Pawan Kalyan clarifies stance amid NEP row

Pawan Kalyan directs to ensure people do not face any crisis during his tours

The release further said that Pawan Kalyan has clearly stated that he wants to ensure that the people do not face any problems during his tours.

The police have been instructed to regulate traffic only for a short period during the visits of the chief ministers in the coalition government. Similarly, the police regulate traffic. Even when they go in a helicopter, they do not do anything like stopping traffic on the road or cutting down trees, the statement added.

Further, according to the statement, the central office has already given clear instructions to the party ranks and leaders not to carry out crane garlands, programs, or activities that cause traffic disruptions. Accordingly, we inform the party leaders about this on every visit. The party leaders followed the same discipline during this visit as well.

Also Read: GREAT NEWS! Toll charges to reduce on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway - Check new prices

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Nothing is Impossible': PM Modi expresses happiness on 10 years of Mudra Yojana anr

'Nothing is Impossible': PM Modi expresses happiness on 10 years of Mudra Yojana

Delhi: Man seen dangling from Mayur Vihar metro station, jumps, hospitalised in critical condition (WATCH) shk

Delhi: Man seen dangling from Mayur Vihar metro station, jumps, hospitalised in critical condition (WATCH)

'This is intentional': Noida woman orders veg biryani, gets non-veg during Navratri (WATCH) shk

'This is intentional': Noida woman orders veg biryani, gets non-veg during Navratri (WATCH)

US top court rejects 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's final plea against extradition to India shk

US top court rejects 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's final plea against extradition to India

Kerala: Man charged with murder after wife dies of bleeding during childbirth at home in Malappuram anr

Kerala: Man charged with murder after wife dies of bleeding during childbirth at home in Malappuram

Recent Stories

8th Pay Commission update: No salary hike without proving efficiency, say sources AJR

8th Pay Commission update: No salary hike without proving efficiency, say sources

IPL highlights in pictures: How RCB beat MI to end Wankhede jinx snt

IPL highlights in pictures: How RCB beat MI to end Wankhede jinx

7 tips to keep lungs healthy and safe amid pollution ATG

7 tips to keep lungs healthy and safe amid pollution

Google rolls out Gemini Live for Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones: 5 cool features you can try gcw

Google rolls out Gemini Live for Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones: 5 cool features you can try

Indian stock markets stage comeback; Sensex up 1193 points, Nifty nears 22,550 AJR

Indian stock markets stage comeback; Sensex up 1,193 points, Nifty nears 22,550

Recent Videos

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!

Video Icon
Woman Startles Jaya Bachchan at Manoj Kumar’s Prayer Meet, Her 'Spooked' Reaction Goes Viral

Woman Startles Jaya Bachchan at Manoj Kumar’s Prayer Meet, Her 'Spooked' Reaction Goes Viral

Video Icon
Dhaka Protests Show Solidarity for Palestinians

Dhaka Protests Show Solidarity for Palestinians

Video Icon
MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma Injury Update & Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XIs With and Without Him

MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma Injury Update & Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XIs With and Without Him

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban on 14 Countries For Hajj Pilgrims. Why?

Gulf Pulse | Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban on 14 Countries For Hajj Pilgrims. Why?

Video Icon