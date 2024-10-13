'Chamundeshwari's blessings will always be on me': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his faith in Chamundeshwari's blessings, emphasizing public support in his political journey. He highlighted the grand Dussehra celebrations due to good rainfall and addressed criticism regarding a government advertisement, urging the removal of Yeddyurappa from the Parliament Board.

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his deep faith in the blessings of Chamundeshwari, stating, "Chamundeshwari's blessings will always be on me." Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he emphasized the importance of public support in his political journey, saying, "People have given me a chance." He noted that because of this opportunity, Chamundeshwari has been able to receive flowers many times, reaffirming his belief that God's blessings have guided him through his political career.

In his address, the Chief Minister acknowledged the duality of democracy, where both supporters and critics exist. He emphasized the need for "healthy discussion" among the public. This year’s Dussehra celebration, he noted, is particularly grand, thanks to good rainfall in the state. "I prayed to the goddess for good rains, good crops, happiness, and prosperity for the farmers and the public," he added.



Highlighting the significance of Dussehra, Siddaramaiah explained that it represents the victory over evil. He pointed out that the kings of Vijayanagara celebrated Dussehra as a symbol of triumph, and the tradition continues to be honoured today in Mysore.



Regarding the recent government advertisement published in newspapers, Siddaramaiah questioned, "How do you interpret the advertisement today? Is it pro or against?" He responded to criticisms from Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, urging, "Yeddyurappa has been caught in the pox case. Ask them to be removed from the Parliament Board first. If there was no court, he should have been in jail."

In related news, a public dedication ceremony for various development projects undertaken by the Tourism Development Board will be held at Sukshetra Yallammana Gudda in Savadatti on October 13th at 11 a.m. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event, which will also see the participation of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, District In-charge Minister Satish Jarakiholi, Tourism Minister H.K. Patil, Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalakar, and Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalingareddy.

