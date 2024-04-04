Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: 2-year-old rescued from tube-well in an 18-hour operation by SDRF, NDRF at Vijayapur

    Emergency responders successfully rescued 2-year-old Satwik Mujagan from a tubewell in Lachyana village, Vijayapur district, after an 18-hour operation involving the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams. Satwik, who fell into the well on Wednesday evening, received immediate medical attention and was taken to Indi Taluk Hospital. 

    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 1:58 PM IST

    A joint operation conducted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) successfully rescued 2-year-old Satwik Mujagan in an 18-hour rescue operation from a tubewell in Lachyana village of Indi taluk, Vijayapur district. The child, who fell into the well on Wednesday evening, was saved by the combined efforts of the SDRF and NDRF teams amidst prayers from thousands of onlookers.

    In what seemed like a race against time, the little boy's survival hung in the balance as he battled hunger and thirst trapped in the depths of the tubewell.

    As soon as Satwik was rescued, a team of medical professionals provided immediate first aid before rushing him to Indi Taluk Hospital for further treatment. The collective prayers and unwavering dedication of rescuers paid off as the child emerged from the ordeal alive, his cries echoing relief for all those who had anxiously awaited news of his fate.

    The incident sparked a swift response from local authorities after townspeople and bystanders reported the accident. Without a moment's delay, officials sprang into action, commencing a relentless operation until the child was safely recovered.

