    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB mulls to implement AI to combat drying of tube wells

    In Bengaluru's Silicon City, the Water Board is leveraging AI and IoT to revive tube wells and manage water efficiently. The technology activates tube wells only when water is detected, conserving resources and reducing maintenance costs. With over 14 thousand tube wells in the city, this initiative offers hope in addressing the escalating water crisis.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 8:44 AM IST

    In the heart of Silicon City, Bengaluru where innovation is the norm, a groundbreaking initiative is underway to tackle the escalating water crisis. With the help of the Bengaluru Water Board, efforts are being made to avert the collapse of tube wells and harness artificial intelligence (AI) and modern technology to rejuvenate them.

    A ray of hope emerges as AI steps into the realm of water management. In a pioneering move, the water board has implemented AI and Internet of Things (IoT) technology to streamline the operation of tube wells. The first trial run took place in the Ganga Bhavani area of Chinnappa Garden, marking a significant milestone in water conservation efforts.

    

    The innovative technology ensures that tube wells function efficiently by activating the motor only when water is detected. This intelligent system prevents unnecessary usage and safeguards against motor burnouts, reducing maintenance costs significantly.

    Benefits of using AI:

    1. With AI monitoring, tube wells can be managed scientifically, optimizing their usage and preserving water resources.

    2. The technology prevents the operation of idle tube wells, conserving energy and water.

    3. By avoiding unnecessary pumping, the city can utilize tube wells sustainably, mitigating the risk of depletion.

    4. The implementation of AI reduces maintenance costs associated with tube wells, benefiting both the city and its residents.

    The drying up of tube wells can be attributed to various factors, including inadequate maintenance and indiscriminate usage of pump sets. With over 14 thousand tube wells in the city, ensuring their proper functioning is imperative for addressing the water scarcity issue.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 8:44 AM IST
