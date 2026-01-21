A 19-year-old paramedical student was allegedly murdered in Karnataka’s Dharwad district, with her body found on the city outskirts. Police have launched an investigation, while the victim’s family has demanded swift arrests and justice.

A shocking and gruesome murder has rocked Dharwad in Karnataka, where a 19-year-old paramedical student was allegedly killed by unidentified miscreants and her body dumped on the outskirts of the city. The brutal crime has sent shockwaves across the district and raised serious concerns about the safety of young women.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Victim Identified As 19-Year-Old Paramedical Student

The victim has been identified as Zakiya Mulla (19), a resident of Gandhi Chowk in Dharwad. Having recently completed her paramedical education, Zakiya was actively searching for a job. According to her family, she left home on Tuesday evening, informing them that she was going to a laboratory. However, she failed to return even late into the night, prompting her worried family members to begin searching for her.

Body Found On City Outskirts

On Wednesday morning, Zakiya’s body was found near Vinay Dairy on Mansoor Road, reportedly belonging to MLA Vinay Kulkarni. Preliminary investigations suggest that the young woman may have been brutally murdered at another location and her body later dumped at the spot in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Personnel from the Dharwad Rural and Vidyagiri police stations rushed to the scene and conducted a detailed inspection.

Police Suspect Murder, Investigation Underway

Police have registered a case and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Investigators are examining the victim’s mobile phone call records and other technical evidence to trace her last movements and contacts.

Officials said it is too early to determine the motive behind the murder. Whether the crime was linked to a personal relationship, enmity, or any other reason will be known only after a thorough investigation.

Family Inconsolable, Demand Justice

The victim’s parents and relatives, who rushed to the spot after learning about the incident, were inconsolable.

“Our daughter, who was only looking for a job and a future, should not have met such a tragic fate,” the grieving family said, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits and strict punishment.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage among local residents, with many calling for stronger safety measures and swift justice for the victim.