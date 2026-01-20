Bengaluru police inspector Ravikumar has been suspended for negligence and dereliction of duty in a murder case investigation. The delay in filing the FIR and improper handling prompted disciplinary action by senior police officials.

In a serious disciplinary action in Bengaluru, Inspector Ravikumar of Jnanabharathi Police Station has been suspended following allegations of negligence and dereliction of duty during the investigation of a murder case. The suspension was ordered by Additional Commissioner of Police, West Division, Seemant Kumar Singh. The move highlights the critical importance of prompt and responsible action by police officers in handling serious criminal cases.

Case Background

Around four months ago, a murder case was registered within the jurisdiction of Jnanabharathi Police Station. However, it is alleged that Inspector Ravikumar failed to take the investigation seriously, causing significant delays in filing the First Information Report (FIR). Initially, he reportedly avoided responsibility by claiming that the incident fell under the Tavarekere Police Station.

Case Tossed Between Stations

Following Inspector Ravikumar’s direction, an attempt was made to transfer the case to the Tavarekere Police Station. Upon conducting a site inspection, the Tavarekere officers clarified that the location actually fell under Jnanabharathi’s jurisdiction and promptly returned the case. This back-and-forth between the two stations caused an unnecessary delay in the investigation.

Improper Investigation and Complaint

Even after the case was returned to Jnanabharathi, Inspector Ravikumar allegedly showed little interest in pursuing the investigation. He reportedly failed to identify suspects or collect critical evidence in a serious murder case. A formal complaint was lodged with senior police officials regarding his inaction, which prompted a preliminary inquiry.

Suspension and Warning to Officers

The preliminary inquiry confirmed Inspector Ravikumar’s dereliction of duty, leading the Additional Commissioner of Police to suspend him. Authorities emphasised that discipline, accountability, and dedication are crucial in police service. The suspension serves as a warning to officers that delays or negligence in handling criminal cases will not be tolerated.