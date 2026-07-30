A Bengaluru head constable was assaulted by youths after a woman accused him of misconduct on a BMTC bus. Both sides have filed complaints.

A head constable attached to Bengaluru's Sanjaynagar Police Station was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths after a woman accused him of behaving inappropriately with her while travelling on a BMTC bus.

The incident took place near Gangammanagudi Circle on Tuesday evening.

Argument Inside the Bus

According to police, Head Constable Manjunath was travelling towards Jalahalli when the woman allegedly accused him of misconduct, triggering an argument inside the bus. She reportedly contacted her relatives, who intercepted the bus near Gangammanagudi Circle and allegedly assaulted the officer.

The attackers allegedly tore Manjunath's clothes and repeatedly beat him, leaving him with facial injuries and bruises. He was later admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, the woman filed a complaint accusing the head constable of inappropriate behaviour, while Manjunath lodged a counter-complaint against the youths for assaulting him. Police have registered cases on both complaints and are investigating the matter.