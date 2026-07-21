Bengaluru's plan to receive 4,500 electric buses under the PM E-Drive scheme faces uncertainty due to delays in Karnataka government approval. BMTC is awaiting clearance to issue work orders, while the Centre may reallocate the buses to other states ready for implementation.

Bengaluru's plan to strengthen its public transport network with a fleet of 4,500 electric buses under the Central Government's PM E-Drive scheme is facing uncertainty due to delays in securing approval from the Karnataka government. The buses were sanctioned for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), but the project has remained stalled despite the completion of the tender process.

If the delay continues, the Centre could reallocate the buses to other states that are ready to proceed with the project, potentially affecting Bengaluru's efforts to improve sustainable public transport, reduce traffic congestion and curb air pollution.

Centre Completes Tender Process, BMTC Awaits Approval

The Central Government completed the tender process for procuring the electric buses in 2025. However, BMTC is yet to issue work orders to the selected manufacturers.

According to officials, the transport corporation is awaiting approval from the Karnataka Cabinet before it can proceed with the next phase of the project.

Other States Move Ahead With Implementation

While Karnataka is yet to move forward, several other states have already begun the implementation process. Cities including Hyderabad, Surat and Ahmedabad have reportedly issued work orders and are preparing to introduce their electric bus fleets.

The delay has raised concerns that Bengaluru could lose its sanctioned allocation if the project does not progress within the stipulated timeframe.

₹1,505 Crore Central Subsidy Awaits State Approval

The Central Government has approved a subsidy of ₹1,505 crore for the project under the PM E-Drive scheme.

However, the Karnataka government is yet to release its share of the funding, estimated to be between ₹500 crore and ₹850 crore. The delay in approving the state's contribution has slowed the implementation process.

Centre May Reallocate Buses to Other States

According to sources, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has expressed concern over the delay in issuing work orders.

Officials have indicated that if Karnataka fails to meet the prescribed deadline, the sanctioned fleet of 4,500 electric buses could be reallocated to other states that are prepared to implement the project without delay.

Timely Decision Crucial for Bengaluru

The proposed electric bus fleet is expected to play a significant role in improving Bengaluru's public transport system while reducing vehicular emissions and easing traffic congestion.

With other states already moving ahead, transport officials and commuters are awaiting a decision from the Karnataka government so that the project can receive Cabinet approval and BMTC can issue the work orders before the allocated buses are diverted to other states.