A funeral procession in Hassan’s Majjanahalli village was blocked by some villagers who reportedly objected to the body passing in front of their houses. Police intervened, arranged an alternative route and helped the family complete the final rites.

In a bizarre incident allegedly driven by superstition, some villagers objected to a funeral procession passing along the road in front of their houses in Majjanahalli village of Konanur hobli in Arkalgud taluk of Hassan district. The incident caused distress to the grieving family, who were forced to keep the body on the road for about one and a half hours before the police intervened and cleared an alternative route to the graveyard.

Locals Block Road For Funeral Procession

A 60-year-old woman, Tangyamma, who belonged to the Madivala community, died on Thursday night. On Friday, when her family members were carrying her body to the graveyard for the final rites, a few families living along the street objected to the procession.

The families reportedly refused to allow the body to pass in front of their houses. Following the objection, the grieving family had to keep Tangyamma’s body on the road for around one and a half hours.

Police Step In To Clear The Route

After receiving information about the incident, local police officials reached the spot and brought the situation under control. They arranged an alternative route so that the family could proceed to the graveyard and perform the final rites.

The police also helped facilitate the funeral by driving a tractor carrying firewood, ensuring that the cremation could take place without further disruption.