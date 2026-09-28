A Gadag government school headmaster and his two software engineer sons donated uniforms, ties and belts worth ₹30,000 to students of Government Higher Primary School in Hosahalli village. Education officials appreciated the gesture.

In a thoughtful gesture aimed at supporting government school students, Government Higher Primary School headmaster S.M. Adi and his two sons donated uniforms, ties and belts worth ₹30,000 to all the students of the school in Hosahalli village of Gadag taluk. The initiative was appreciated by education officials and local representatives, who said such contributions can help promote discipline among students and strengthen government schools.

₹30,000 Donation

Headmaster S.M. Adi and his sons, Rajashekharagouda G. Sankanagoudra and Veeranagouda, made the donation. His sons, who work as software engineers, contributed ₹30,000 towards the initiative.

Former Kurtakoti Gram Panchayat president Appanna A. Inamati distributed the uniforms to the students. Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the contribution and said such initiatives can help strengthen government schools and promote discipline among students.

Block Education Officer Appreciates Initiative

Gadag Rural Zone Block Education Officer V.V. Naduvinamani attended the programme as a guest and thanked the headmaster and his sons on behalf of the Education Department.

PM Poshan Abhiyan Assistant Director Shankar Hadagali, SDMC president Basavaraj G. Madiwalar and CRP D.C. Nadaf were also present. Former Kurtakoti Gram Panchayat members Channappa Fakirappa Byahatti and Basavaraj Shekhappa Ronad attended the event along with teachers N.R. Kamat and K.Y. Kanakikoppa.

Teacher D.S. Talawar welcomed the guests and conducted the programme.