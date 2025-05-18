The Kannada film industry, led by actor Shivarajkumar, plans to appeal to CM Siddaramaiah for support to save struggling theatres. They seek subsidies, reduced taxes, and increased film production by star actors.

Bengaluru: The Kannada film industry has decided to appeal to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take steps to save struggling theatres. This decision was made during a meeting led by actor Shivarajkumar. The industry is also planning to hold discussions with star actors to increase the frequency of film production.

Speaking after the meeting held at Shivarajkumar's residence, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce President Narasimhalu said, “I run three theatres in Bengaluru. The lack of new films is forcing theatres to shut down. Star actors aren’t even making one film a year. Without big-hero films, audiences are not coming to theatres. There is a need to increase the number of films by star actors. The government should also provide financial assistance to help theatres survive. Although there is a ₹50 lakh subsidy for theatre renovation, many conditions make it difficult to avail. In the meeting, we decided to place several demands before the Chief Minister, including a reduction in electricity bills and taxes and loans under the subsidy scheme.”

Exhibitors Association President KV Chandrashekhar added, “The meeting primarily focused on seeking government support for the survival of single-screen theatres. As many are unable to sustain operations, they are being demolished and replaced with commercial complexes. We now need to preserve these theatres. That’s why this meeting was convened with exhibitors. Shivanna listened to all the opinions expressed on behalf of the exhibitors. It has been decided to meet the Chief Minister within a month and request his support.”

“To ensure the survival of theatres in the state, we will first submit a request to the Chief Minister to reduce land taxes and electricity bills and provide low-interest loans for theatre renovation. Shivarajkumar is our leader, so a delegation will be formed under his leadership to meet the Chief Minister,” Chandrashekhar said.

Former Chamber of Commerce President Sa Ra Govindu, actors Duniya Vijay, Dhruva Sarja, and others were present at the meeting.