    Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to be taken to Mysuru for crime scene recreation in Renukaswamy murder case

    Renukaswamy was reportedly murdered after allegedly sending lewd messages to Darshan's rumoured partner, Pavithra Gowda, via social media. The messages infuriated the 47-year-old actor, leading to Renukaswamy's kidnapping and subsequent murder on June 8.

    Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to be taken to Mysuru for crime scene recreation in Renukaswamy murder case
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 11:55 AM IST

    Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of his 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy, is expected to be taken to Mysuru as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities plan to recreate the crime scene to gather further evidence in the case.

    So far, the police have arrested as many as 19 individuals, including Darshan and Gowda, in relation to the murder. On Monday, officials said that a police team investigating the case visited a private club in Bengaluru, where Darshan and other accused were allegedly partying when Renukaswamy was brought to the city.

    The club, owned by Vinay, a friend of Darshan and also an accused in the case, was a focal point of the investigation. Police believe that after bringing Renukaswamy to Bengaluru, the accused locked him in a godown and returned to the club to discuss their next steps.

    In a related development, another Kannada actor, Chikkanna, has been summoned by Bengaluru Police for questioning. Chikkanna, known for his comic roles, was reportedly with Darshan on the night of June 8, when the crime was committed. It is believed that Chikkanna was present with Darshan before the actor went to the shed where Renukaswamy was held and tortured.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
