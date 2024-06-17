Major electoral shifts: Rahul Gandhi keeps Raebareli seat, Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

The announcements were made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during a high-level party meeting, flanked by the Gandhi siblings. Kharge explained that the timing of the decision was crucial as Tuesday marked the last day to finalise the constituency changes.

The Indian National Congress on Monday (June 17) made two major announcements, revealing that Rahul Gandhi will vacate his Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala to contest from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, a long-time family stronghold. This decision paves the way for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to make her electoral debut by contesting from Wayanad.

The announcements were made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during a high-level party meeting, flanked by the Gandhi siblings. Kharge explained that the timing of the decision was crucial as Tuesday marked the last day to finalise the constituency changes.

"The party has decided that Rahul Gandhi should keep the Raebareli seat because it has been close to him and his family for generations. The people of the constituency and people in the Congress feel this will be good for the party as well. More importantly, he has received love from the people of Wayanad and people there want him to retain the seat. But the rules don't allow this. So we have decided that Priyanka ji will contest from Wayanad," Kharge said.

The Congress chief highlighted Priyanka Gandhi's readiness to take on this new challenge, referencing her famous slogan, "ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon" (I am a girl, I can fight). "This ladki can fight from Wayanad now," he added, prompting laughter and applause. He also expressed gratitude to Priyanka for her efforts in securing success for the Congress in Amethi, Raebareli, and other constituencies.

During the press conference, when a reporter inquired about Kharge's earlier light-hearted remark about initiating disciplinary action if Rahul Gandhi did not comply with the Congress Working Committee's decision, Kharge attempted to deflect. However, Rahul Gandhi humorously interjected with, "a threat has been given," eliciting more laughter from those present.

