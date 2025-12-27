A 38-year-old woman in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, was beaten to death by her in-laws, who believed she was possessed. The tragic incident occurred during an attempted exorcism, raising concerns about superstition and blind faith in rural areas.

In a shocking incident in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, a 38-year-old woman lost her life after being subjected to a brutal attack based on superstitious beliefs. Muktabai, a resident of Aland town in Kalaburagi district, was reportedly beaten to death with neem sticks by her in-laws, who believed she was possessed by a ghost. The deceased was married to Giddappa from Murum village in Maharashtra. This tragic event has left the local community stunned and highlighted the dangers of blind faith and harmful superstitious practices.

Assault in Murum Village

Four days prior to her death, Muktabai was assaulted in her marital village of Murum by her brother-in-law and other relatives. They allegedly attacked her with neem sticks, claiming she was possessed by a spirit. Witnesses stated that when Muktabai felt dizzy and collapsed near her house, the assault continued, as her relatives insisted she was under the influence of a ghost.

Attempted Exorcism

Following the initial assault, her relatives reportedly took Muktabai to the Datta shrine in Deval Ganagapur to perform an exorcism. During the ritual, she was allegedly beaten again, resulting in exhaustion and severe injuries. The repeated attacks caused her health to deteriorate rapidly.

Hospitalisation and Death

After the exorcism attempt, Muktabai’s mother was informed and rushed her to a hospital for treatment. Despite medical intervention, she succumbed to her injuries late on Friday night. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Murum police station in Maharashtra, and authorities have initiated an investigation.